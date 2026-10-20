CLI opens the retail bloc

CEBU Landmasters Inc. (CLI) has opened The Retail Bloc at Casa Mira Towers Mandaue, bringing retail, healthcare, dining and other essential services closer to residents while expanding the commercial component of its residential developments.

The opening underscores CLI’s push to integrate neighborhood businesses into its residential communities, giving residents convenient access to everyday goods and services while creating opportunities for commercial tenants to reach customers within and around the development.

During the grand opening on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026, CLI president Jose Franco Soberano said The Retail Bloc was designed to offer more than commercial spaces, highlighting the role of accessible businesses and services in improving residents’ daily lives.

Soberano said Casa Mira Towers Mandaue is CLI’s 16th development since 2016, with the Casa Mira portfolio covering a total 20,000 units.

The Retail Bloc

CLI envisions The Retail Bloc as a neighborhood commercial destination serving not only residents of Casa Mira Towers Mandaue but also people in surrounding communities.

“What we are opening here is more than just a collection of commercial spaces. It is another step towards bringing our vision of integrated community living to live. A home is more than just four walls where the family lives. It is also about the community that surrounds it,” said Floraine Hermosa, assistant vice president for commercial leasing.

Hermosa said the concept aims to bring everyday conveniences and essential services closer to residents’ homes.

The two-story retail building, attached to the four residential towers of Casa Mira Towers Mandaue, currently houses 15 tenants offering a range of products and services.

Mix of retail, healthcare and dining

The Retail Bloc features businesses catering to residents’ everyday needs, from home essentials and groceries to healthcare, personal care and dining.

Among its tenants are local coffee business Tuburan Coffee, Maxicare Health Services, MR.DIY and a neighborhood supermarket.

The mix of tenants is intended to make essential products and services more accessible to residents while establishing the development as a convenient commercial hub for nearby communities.

Supporting community businesses

CLI expressed appreciation to its retail partners for choosing to establish businesses at The Retail Bloc, noting their role in making the development a practical part of residents’ daily routines.

The company expects the commercial hub to draw customers from Casa Mira Towers Mandaue and surrounding neighborhoods, giving participating businesses access to a potential market within the residential community.

The Retail Bloc forms part of CLI’s broader approach to integrating residential and commercial spaces, allowing residents to live closer to the businesses and services they regularly use.

First homeowners

The event also marked the ceremonial turnover of keys to the first homeowners of Casa Mira Towers Mandaue, welcoming families, young professionals and investors to the residential development.

The four-tower project offers 1,484 units, including studio units and studio units with balconies. Residents also have access to property management services and 24/7 security.

Amenities designed to support recreation, wellness and community living include adult and kiddie swimming pools, a fitness gym, a community clubhouse, multifunction rooms, a children’s play area and landscaped open spaces. / MVG