CLI posts P3.1B income as VisMin demand stays firm

CEBU Landmasters Inc. posted a P3.1-billion consolidated net income in the first nine months of 2025, up six percent from P2.9 billion last year, as robust property sales and surging recurring income sustained growth.

Revenues rose two percent to P14.3 billion. Hotel revenues more than doubled, while rental income climbed 49 percent, driving a 72 percent increase in recurring income.

The VisMin developer retained its top ranking with an 18 percent residential market share, according to Colliers.

CLI’s total assets grew 18 percent to P128.7 billion, with a healthy 1.63x net debt-to-equity ratio and a landbank of 188 hectares supporting future expansion. / KOC

