CLI ‘Run with the Masters’ fires off Dec. 1

AROUND 3,000 runners are expected to compete in the Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) “Run with the Masters 2024” on Dec. 1, 2024, at the Cebu Business Park.

“We are expecting more runners. With still have two weeks to go, we are approaching 2,000 participants,” said CLI COO Franco Soberano in a press conference at Lyf Cebu City. “We are not only promoting wellness but also supporting a cause for our foundation.”

This is CLI’s second marathon but it has already drawn a lot of attention from local runners. Soberano hopes that the “Run with the Masters” will become one of Cebu’s premier marathons in the next few years.

“Who knows CLI has highest attendance in Cebu. It’s well sponsored. Give it two to three years. We want to be the biggest marathon here,” said Soberano, an avid runner himself. “We hope to reach around 10,000 runners next year.”

“Run with the Masters” features five distances: 21K, 12K, 6K, 3K, and 1K. It also has competitions for seven different age categories, with the top three winners receiving medals.

The run also includes perks such as discount vouchers and a raffle, in which the top prize is an IPhone 16.

“Next year, we want to create an elite category. It’s nice to have those elite runners. We look forward to that next year,” Soberano said. / EKA