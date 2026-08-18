CLI tackles LTS issues ahead of P25B launches

LISTED real estate developer Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) is pursuing plans to launch 11 projects comprising more than 5,600 units with an estimated sales value of about P25 billion, after spending the first half addressing regulatory requirements and securing approvals.

In a statement on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, the Cebu-based property developer said it is preparing to proceed with the planned launches across Cebu, Mactan, Ormoc, Butuan, Davao and Panglao.

CLI said the deferred launches in the first half were primarily due to regulatory requirements that it needed to address to comply with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development’s (DHSUD) licensing and permitting requirements.

“With these requirements now being addressed, CLI is moving forward with its planned second-half launches,” the company said.

The developer said it supports DHSUD’s efforts to strengthen industry standards and ensure compliance, adding that it will continue to work with the government to help reduce the country’s housing backlog.

Noncompliant applications

The statement followed an announcement by DHSUD-Central Visayas (DHSUD 7) that it had issued Notices of Deficiency of Requirements (NDRs) to CLI for noncompliant applications for licenses to sell (LTS).

DHSUD 7 Director Mark Anthony Lindugan said some CLI projects in Central Visayas received NDRs because of insufficient requirements and noncompliant applications.

He cited regulatory and compliance concerns, including discrepancies in building permit classifications, the conversion of Temporary Licenses to Sell to regular licenses, and pending documentary requirements.

Some projects also required technical rectification or referral back to the concerned local government units, he said.

Among the CLI projects cited by DHSUD were North Grove at Pristina Town, Towers 1 and 2; Alto Ranudo; Mirani Homes Bogo; and Casa Mira South Phase 4B.3.

Lindugan said full compliance with the requirements remains the responsibility of CLI and is outside the control of the DHSUD regional office.

CLI president and chief executive officer Jose Franco Soberano had earlier said the company deferred the launch of at least four projects because their licenses to sell remained pending. The postponements resulted in an 82 percent drop in project launches from the previous year, he said.

DHSUD, however, disputed the characterization that

regulatory delays were responsible for the postponements.

“It is inaccurate to put blame on the delays to regulators when they submitted deficient application,” Lindugan said.

He said regulators are mandated to strictly enforce existing laws and regulations and cannot approve applications with deficiencies.

20-year low

On Monday, Aug. 17, DHSUD disputed claims that LTS issuances had fallen to a 20-year low, saying its regulatory services remain on track despite concerns from developers over prolonged processing times.

DHSUD said LTS applications are being acted upon within the prescribed period, based on reports and certifications from all its regional offices.

The agency said current figures and full-year projections show that LTS approvals and issuances for 2026 are on track to match or exceed performance in recent years.

The department attributed the performance to reforms under Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling’s Eight-Point Agenda, which seeks to streamline regulatory processes, digitize systems, improve the business environment, strengthen homebuyer protection and curb corruption.

DHSUD said a review of its workflows, followed by centralization and regional decentralization, helped identify bottlenecks and improve operations.

Under newly implemented policies, including digitalization and a strict 15-day action period, DHSUD said it has recorded eight consecutive weeks with no overdue regulatory applications across all regional offices.

Within the 15-day period, applications are acted upon through approval, denial or the issuance of an NDR.

To prevent regulatory delays from holding up projects, DHSUD introduced the Temporary License to Sell, which gives developers one year to complete deficient requirements while allowing construction and project launches to proceed.

Zero overdue

Since June, DHSUD and all 17 regional offices have certified zero overdue regulatory applications, the agency said.

Regional offices are given 15 days to act on applications by approving, denying or issuing an NDR, while applicants given NDRs have 90 days to comply.

CLI said it remains committed to working closely with DHSUD and other relevant government agencies to ensure its projects are delivered responsibly to customers and communities. / KOC