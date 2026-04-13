CLI to build 6K homes in Cavite township

CEBU Landmasters Inc. (CLI) is expanding into Luzon after acquiring a 70-hectare site in Dasmariñas, Cavite, for a flagship township project expected to deliver around 6,000 homes.

The development, targeting economic and mid-market buyers, will include residential, commercial, and institutional components.

Strategically located near Governor’s Drive and Calax, the site sits within the fast-growing Calabarzon corridor. Initial project phases are slated for launch between 2027 and 2028.

CLI said the move strengthens its Luzon expansion strategy while responding to strong housing demand, with no material impact on near-term financials.