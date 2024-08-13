Climaco brothers see action in US next month

THE Climaco brothers are seeing action next month at different events in the US.

Sean Climaco takes on undefeated Colombian Johan Estupinan in a muay thai fight in the undercard of “ONE 168: Denver” on Sept. 7, 2024, at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

After winning the “Road to ONE” flyweight tournament, Sean earned a contract to the ONE Championship. The 29-year-old Sean made his ONE debut last May 4, 2024, in Thailand and knocked out Mexican Josue Cruz in the opening round.

Estupinan should be Sean’s toughest opponent to date. He’s an undefeated 21-year-old former amateur standout.

Estupinan already fought in ONE Championship twice. He scored a 27-second knockout of Japanese Kouta Omori and a unanimous decision over Turkish warrior Zafer Sayik.

Sean is 11-2, while Estupinan is 24-0.

Sean’s younger brother, Mark Climaco, on the other hand, faces Brazilian Victor Dias in an MMA fight in the main event of Legacy Fighting Alliance on Sept. 13 at the Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz, California.

The 26-year-old Mark is coming off a split-decision victory over Tumelo Manyamala in the “UAE Warriors 46” event last Jan. 20 in Abu Dhabi.

Mark competed for a UFC contract in “Road to UFC” last year, but fell short after losing to eventual tournament winner Rei Tsuruya by unanimous decision in the semifinals.

The 33-year-old Dias, meanwhile, is a seasoned MMA fighter who has been fighting in different regional circuits. He competed in Dana White’s Contender Series, an outlet for MMA fighters to earn a UFC contract, but lost to current UFC fighter Kevin Borjas also by unanimous decision last year.

Dias bounced back and won by rear-naked choke over former UFC fighter Justin Scoggins last June 29.

Mark is 10-2, while Dias is 12-3.

The Climaco brothers trace their roots in Cebu and are proud of their heritage. Their parents are from Cebu who migrated to the US. / EKA