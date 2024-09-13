Climaco headlines LFA 192 against Dias

FILIPINO-AMERICAN MMA prospect Mark Climaco faces Brazilian veteran Victor Dias in the main event of Legacy Fighting Alliance 192 today, Sept. 14, 2024, at the Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz, California.

The 26-year-old Climaco returns home to the Bay Area after six years. The last time Climaco fought at home was in 2018, when he stopped Daniel Osguera in the first round at Bellator 199 in San Jose.

Climaco, who has Cebuano roots, has been fighting in different MMA organizations with his ultimate goal of fighting in the UFC.

He was close to achieving his goal of landing a UFC contract last year after being selected as one of the Asian fighters for the Road to UFC tournament. However, he fell short, losing to eventual tournament winner Rei Tsuruya by unanimous decision in the semifinals.

Climaco bounced back from that loss early this year with a split-decision victory over Tumelo Manyamala in UAE Warriors 46.

Climaco will have his hands full against 33-year-old Dias, who’s a very experienced fighter.

Like Climaco, Dias was also close to securing a UFC roster spot. However, he lost to Kevin Borjas by unanimous decision in Dana White’s Contender Series last year.

In his last fight a few months back, Dias was impressive with a first-round, rear-naked-choke win over former UFC fighter Justin Scoggins.

Climaco is 10-2 with two wins by knockout and a win by submission, while Dias is 12-3 including a win by knockout and seven victories by submission.

Climaco’s older brother, Sean, recently fought in a Muay Thai fight in Denver. He lost to Johan Estupinan by a second-round stoppage.

The Climaco brothers’ parents are originally from Cebu who migrated to the US.