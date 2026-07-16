Climate groups to DOE: Penalize errant Visayas power generation firms

CLIMATE advocacy groups have called on energy leaders to enforce stricter penalties against Visayas-based power generation companies that fail to comply with mandatory reporting requirements regarding plant reliability and unplanned outages.

The Philippine Movement for Climate Justice (PMCJ) sent an official letter to the Department of Energy (DOE) Field Office in Cebu City on Thursday, July 16, 2026, identifying coal power plants that were issued show-cause orders.

“Ang ilang pagpahigayon og Yellow Alert nga ang ilang hinungdan kuno kay irepair ang mga existing coal plants nga gikuhaan sa kuryente… hangtod kanus-a man ni? Hangtod kanus-a mag-antos ang mga Sugboanon?” PMCJ Cebu Chapter Coordinator Teodorico Navea said during a protest in front of the DOE Field Office on July 16.

(They raised a Yellow Alert, supposedly to repair the existing coal plants that supply our electricity... just how long will this last? How long must Cebuanos suffer?)

Protesters also criticized the government’s reliance on coal-fired plants, saying they are not only harmful to the environment but also drive up electricity costs.

The groups advocated instead for the use of renewable energy to bring more accessible and equitable power to communities.

According to the latest report from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), the Visayas Grid was placed under a Yellow Alert on July 16, indicating that the power supply was sufficient but operating with "tight reserves."

DOE mandate

The DOE previously issued show-cause orders to power generation companies last July 7 for failing to comply with DOE Department Circular DC2026-02-0006.

Under this mandate, generation companies must submit Annual Self-Assessment Forms and other reportorial requirements to the agency to help ensure the reliability of the electricity supply.

Advocacy groups asserted that the DOE must strictly enforce penalties on non-compliant companies, especially amid the yellow and red alerts experienced in the Visayas Grid this month.

“DC 2026-02-0006 empowers the DOE with clear authority to act,” the PMCJ's letter to the DOE read. “Section 9 expressly states that non-submission of reports is grounds for administrative penalties and other applicable sanctions, including non-issuance of the Certificate of Endorsement (COE) by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) or revocation of the Certificate of Compliance (COC).”

Among the Cebu-based facilities issued show-cause orders are the Cebu Energy Development Corporation Unit 3 and Therma Visayas Incorporated (TVI) Units 1 and 2.

Soaring prices

TVI is the main power supplier for the Visayan Electric Company (Visayan Electric), the second-largest private distribution utility in the Philippines, serving approximately 400,000 residential customers.

When two TVI units shut down on May 12, Visayan Electric was forced to purchase expensive emergency power from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM), driving up household electricity rates.

“As long as Visayan Electric remains dependent on conventional power sources tied to global fuel prices... Cebu households will keep paying significantly more for generation even if their consumption stays the same,” the PMCJ stated in its letter.

SunStar Cebu sought comment from the DOE Field Office on July 16 through an in-person visit and text messages, but the office did not respond as of Thursday afternoon. (UP Cebu intern Gabriel Solamo)