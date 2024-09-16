Climate protest in Cebu calls for an end to coal

ON FRIDAY, September 13, 2024, around 100 climate protesters gathered in Cebu City, demanding the closure of coal plants, particularly Aboitiz Power's Therma Visayas Inc. (TVI) in Toledo City. This demonstration was part of a global movement against coal, with protesters advocating for cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.

WHY ARE THEY PROTESTING?

The protesters, led by groups like Limpyong Hangin Alang sa Tanan and the Philippine Movement for Climate Justice (PMCJ), are pushing for the government to:

End the use of coal by 2035: Protesters are calling for a clear exit strategy from coal, urging the government to stop using coal and prevent the construction of new coal plants.

Adopt renewable energy: Groups like PMCJ highlight solar and wind energy as competitive, cleaner alternatives to coal. They argue that the cost of renewable energy has become so affordable that it makes little sense to continue investing in coal.

THE CASE OF TOLEDO CITY

Toledo City is a focal point in this protest. Aboitiz Power is planning to construct a third coal-fired power plant there, with construction expected to begin in 2025.

Residents, including Nicasio Blanco from Limpyong Hangin Alang sa Tanan, are raising concerns about the environmental and health impacts on their communities.

ACCORDING TO PROTESTERS:

Pollution: Coal plants have been linked to air and water pollution, including the contamination of the Tañon Strait Protected Seascape with wastewater.

Environmental Damage: The use of coal contributes to global warming and disrupts local ecosystems.

A CALL FOR GOVERNMENT ACTION

Protesters are urging the government to:

Halt New Coal Plants: Despite a 2020 moratorium on coal plants, the Department of Energy (DOE) recently allowed the expansion of Aboitiz Power's coal facilities. Protesters see this as a setback for clean energy progress.

Shift to Renewables: Climate activists, including Ian Rivera from PMCJ, argue that the government’s reliance on fossil fuels like coal and liquified natural gas (LNG) is unsustainable. They want the government to prioritize clean energy solutions.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR ABOITIZ POWER?

Aboitiz Power is currently in the process of securing permits and finalizing plans for its third coal plant in Toledo City, with construction expected to start in 2025 and be completed by 2028. The company is awaiting approval from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines before moving forward.

As the debate continues, local communities, environmental groups, and energy companies remain at odds over the future of coal in the Philippines. This ongoing tension raises important questions about energy policy, environmental sustainability, and public health. (SunStar Philippines)