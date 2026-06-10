Climate risk mapping in Cebu nears completion

THE Cebu Provincial Government expects to complete its climate and disaster risk assessment by July 2026, giving the Capitol a baseline for land use and development decisions meant to reduce disaster impacts from climate hazards and earthquakes.

Elizar Sabinay Jr. of the Cebu Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO) said on Wednesday, June 10, that they are 80 percent done with its Climate and Disaster Risk Assessment (CDRA).

The remaining 20 percent of the work involves data analysis. The CDRA is a methodology prescribed by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).

“It’s new because it talks about the impact of climate change, projection of the impact of climate change and the disaster as well,” Sabinay said.

The assessment, he said, would guide future zoning and building parameters.

“With the CDRA, it will give you an idea, and identify which area needs for you to have a settlement, which area you should avoid,” Sabinay said.

Baricuatro, for her part, said the Province would share the plan once it is complete.

The statement came after she was asked about the Province’s proactive measures if the “big one” occurs in Cebu Province, following a Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) warning in a media forum Tuesday, June 9.

Phivolcs warned that the Central Cebu Fault System, a “potentially active fault,” could generate a magnitude 7.2 to 7.5 earthquake if triggered and cause Intensity 8 ground shaking in parts of Cebu.

Planning tool

According to DHSUD, CDRA is a methodology used to understand and assess the potential impacts of hazards on people and property.

CDRA goes beyond conventional risk assessment because it incorporates climate-related hazards and projected impacts into hazard analysis.

The United States Agency for International Development, through the Strengthening Urban Resilience for Growth with Equity Project, worked with DHSUD to develop a CDRA training module.

The training module contains instructions, references and templates for risk assessment. It was designed to make the process more manageable for local government units that lack technical expertise on CDRA.

According to DHSUD, the agency plans to convert the module into an online platform to make it more accessible to local governments and other users.

Data gaps

The Province started the internal mapping project in September 2025.

Sabinay said the lack of a consolidated data repository delayed the province’s March 2026 completion target. Because of the missing central archive, the mapping team had to gather information from state agencies one by one.

To speed up local rollout, the PPDO and the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office will conduct workshops for municipal and city governments under Cebu Province from June 22 to 26. The training will group local government units into batches of 10.

The mapping outputs will be used to update the comprehensive land use plans of local governments and the Provincial Development and Physical Framework Plan, which guides Cebu Province’s annual investment and infrastructure budgets.

Land use

Sabinay said existing environmental maps have become obsolete because of erratic weather.

He cited the November 2025 flooding in Metro Cebu after Typhoon Tino brought heavy rain to Cebu Province, including 183 millimeters from Nov. 3 to 4 and up to 300 millimeters in parts of eastern Cebu over three days, affecting areas that were not marked flood-prone in a 2023 Department of Environment and Natural Resources map.

“That DENR map would no longer be used as valid,” Sabinay said.

While earlier initiatives such as the local climate change action plan focused on post-disaster action plans and sector interviews, Sabinay said CDRA uses datasets to project future risks over a 10- to 12-year period.

“With CDRA, it’s really assessing the impact of climate change and the disasters either currently happening or projected that will happen in Cebu,” Sabinay said.

Cebu Province is the first province in Central Visayas to near completion of the assessment, Sabinay said, while Bohol has started its work.

The initiative is handled by an in-house team of provincial engineers and architects to avoid costly outsourcing fees.

“Right now, we’re doing it,” Sabinay said. “If we outsource it, that costs a lot.”

Of the 50 component cities and municipalities under Cebu Province, only 24 have updated or approved land use plans.

Sabinay said the Province is incorporating CDRA into the ongoing planning revisions of the remaining 26 local governments to ensure compliance with zoning restrictions, including limits on private developments in no-build zones.

The official said natural hazards cannot be stopped, but resulting human disasters can be prevented through planning compliance.

“That can be prevented by just having and following what is mentioned in the CDRA,” he said. / CDF