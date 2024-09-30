Clinica Prime elevates Filipino primary healthcare, brings in new era of wellness

Raising the bar of healthcare excellence

Since 2004, LHPI has been a steady presence in the diagnostics industry. Its significant joint venture with Spain-based health services provider Keralty Global in December 2020 has strengthened the company’s capabilities. By strategically establishing Keralty Prime Cebu Clinics, LHPI has advanced the local healthcare landscape to global standards.

Adapting to the ever-evolving global market, Keralty Global has exited the Philippine market to focus on its key operations in the United States, Europe, and the Americas.

Opting for a renewed commitment to primary healthcare excellence, the parties have entered into an agreement for LH Paragon Group to acquire Keralty Global’s shareholdings. As a result, Clinica Prime Cebu, Inc. is now wholly owned by LH Paragon Group and rebranded as Clinica Prime.

Clinica Prime Chairman and LHPI Group Chief Financial Officer Edmund H. Liu expressed his excitement about the new direction with the official unveiling of Clinica Prime Cebu.

“We are grateful for the partnership and the invaluable experience we have gained over the past four years. This year, as we mark the 60th founding anniversary of our group, we are ready to build and grow our own Filipino brand of primary healthcare—for Filipinos, by Filipinos—with products and services comparable to the best in the world,” Liu shared.

A vision of offering patient-centered care

Providing globally competitive products and services while investing in and expanding its healthcare footprint in the Philippines, the new Clinica Prime offers a unique brand of Filipino care, attention, and services for Filipino communities.

From pediatric to adolescent wellness, men’s and women’s health, and geriatric care, the brand aims to provide personalized primary healthcare solutions tailored to every patient. This aligns with LHPI’s vision of focusing on the patient experience throughout all stages of life.

Dr. Bryan Albert T. Lim, president and chief medical officer, emphasized the importance of Clinica Prime Cebu’s vision to offer holistic, patient-centered care.

“Clinica Prime will be centered around patient experience. Everything we do will focus on what the patient needs and how we can improve their quality of life. It’s a collective journey to wellness, and we take each step with our patients’ well-being in mind, regardless of their stage of life. From babies to adults and grandparents, we will accompany our patients throughout all stages of life,” he stated.

Dr. Lim noted that this endeavor is just the beginning of a more fruitful journey in consistently offering excellent healthcare services and products.

“This is just the beginning. Our commitment to excellence is stronger than ever. Our goal is to deliver accessible and effective primary care for every Filipino as part of the broader healthcare ecosystem. We look forward to continuing to serve you with the same dedication and excellence you have always trusted, now made even better and stronger,” he added.

Clinica Prime currently operates three multi-specialty clinics in the key cities of Mandaue, Consolacion, and Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu, with strategic expansion across the region on the horizon.For more information, you may reach the clinic through 09399100179.