CLO backs Archival veto on senior aid

THE Cebu City Legal Office (CLO) has affirmed the legality of Mayor Nestor Archival’s controversial veto of a provision in the Senior Citizen Ordinance that would have allowed family members to claim financial assistance on behalf of incapacitated senior citizens.

In a legal opinion dated May 26, 2026, the CLO said the mayor’s veto of Paragraph 3 of the proposed amendment to City Ordinance 2453 was “legally valid, sustainable and founded upon legitimate public welfare, fiscal prudence, accountability, and audit protection considerations.”

The opinion was issued in response to a request from the Cebu City Council seeking clarification on the legal implications of Archival’s March 23 veto.

At the center of the dispute is a provision allowing immediate family members to claim the city’s senior citizen financial assistance on behalf of beneficiaries who are physically incapacitated, bedridden or otherwise unable to personally receive the aid.

Although the ordinance required verification and approval from the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (Osca), Archival argued that the provision created a loophole that could weaken safeguards designed to ensure public funds reach legitimate recipients.

The legal office also addressed concerns raised by several councilors regarding the mayor’s use of a “line-item veto” on a general ordinance.

According to the CLO, while line-item vetoes are commonly associated with budget and appropriations measures, the mayor’s action should not be invalidated simply because of the terminology used.

“The substance and intent of an executive act prevail over its technical designation,” the legal opinion stated.

The CLO noted that Archival did not reject the ordinance in its entirety and, in fact, expressed support for the city’s financial assistance program for senior citizens.

Instead, the veto was narrowly focused on the provision authorizing representative claims, which the mayor viewed as vulnerable to fraud, identity substitution and inadequate beneficiary verification.

“The objection was confined only to Paragraph 3,” the opinion said, adding that the mayor merely sought to identify a provision he believed was inconsistent with prudent fiscal management.

Fraud, abuse

The CLO stressed that social welfare programs involving cash assistance are particularly vulnerable to abuse and therefore require stringent verification measures.

Citing Commission on Audit (COA) regulations and provisions of the Local Government Code, the CLO emphasized that government disbursements must be supported by reliable proof establishing the existence and eligibility of beneficiaries, the legality of transactions, and the actual receipt of funds.

The CLO warned that allowing representatives to claim benefits based solely on documentary submissions could undermine the city’s ability to verify whether recipients remain alive, qualified and residing in Cebu City.

It further noted that COA has repeatedly flagged government programs involving ghost beneficiaries, duplicate recipients, unsupported claims and inadequate validation systems.

“The Mayor correctly recognized that reliance solely on submitted documents and third-party representation may expose the City to audit disallowances,” the CLO stated.

The legal office pointed out that the veto does not deprive incapacitated senior citizens of assistance. Instead, it echoed Archival’s recommendation for alternative mechanisms, including house-to-house distribution, direct validation and localized verification procedures to ensure aid reaches legitimate beneficiaries.

The mayor earlier proposed institutionalizing door-to-door payouts for bedridden seniors, alongside stricter validation protocols aimed at protecting the integrity of the city’s social welfare programs.

According to the CLO, these alternatives demonstrate that the veto was not arbitrary but was intended to strengthen accountability measures while preserving assistance for qualified recipients.

The disputed provision forms part of a broader ordinance authored by Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr. that seeks to formalize the city’s quarterly distribution of financial assistance to senior citizens.

Under the measure, qualified beneficiaries would continue receiving P12,000 annually through quarterly releases of P3,000.

The ordinance was approved by the City Council in March but was partially vetoed by Archival days later, triggering debate among council members over whether the mayor could veto a specific provision of a non-appropriation ordinance.

The CLO’s opinion now provides legal backing for the mayor’s position. However, the final decision rests with the City Council, which may either amend the questioned provision or attempt to override the veto in accordance with the Local Government Code. / CAV