CLO urged to check contractor’s contract

THE Cebu City Legal Office (CLO) is urged to review the City’s contract with the track oval contractor to determine its compliance following the discrepancies that nullified record-breaking results in the 2024 Palarong Pambansa athletic events.

The contractor, SBD Builders, was also told to explain the disparity in the lane markers of the newly rehabilitated rubberized track oval of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

In a press conference on Tuesday, July 16, John Pages, chairman of the Cebu City Sports Commission, confirmed that the line markings of the rubberized track oval fell short by 0.88 meters, according to a measurement survey conducted on Sunday, July 14.

Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros, in the same press briefing, is also urging the City Legal Office to review the terms of reference for the project concerning contractor compliance.

The contractor argued that the technical specifications, including the line marking, were consistent with the specifications provided by the technical committee and were executed by a qualified professional.

Shaun Doherty of the SBD Builders told SunStar Cebu in a text message on Tuesday that the line markings were well within the recommendation of Jeannette Obiena.

“The person who performed the line marker is a very qualified individual using the World Athletic Manual,” Doherty said.

Obiena, a member of the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa), was tapped by the Palaro board to be the technical consultant for the athletics event.

Pages said that the technical specifications were given by Obiena to the contractor in February.

He added that the track oval’s completion was marred with delays, as it was initially supposed to be finished by April 2024 before the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) sports meet, which was hosted by Cebu City.

It was only in the last week of June 2024 that the track oval was finished; however, days before the Palaro opening, it was marred again by controversies following the discovery of defects at the newly renovated facility.

The discrepancy was due to inaccuracies in lane marking, Pages said as he reiterated that the contractor should address the disparity, particularly since the track oval’s renovation has been delayed since April 2024.

Education Assistant Secretary Francis Cesar Bringas, secretary-general of the 2024 Palarong Pambansa, said that athletic events and games above 200 meters will not only be recognized and put on record books, but incentives and awards will still be given to the podium finishers.

Bringas clarified that no attempts were made by the Palaro committee to cover up the discrepancies as the issue has been publicized by members of the media.

‘Oval up to standard’

On Sunday, July 14, Mendel Surveying Solutions Co., tapped by both the Cebu City Government and the Palaro board, surveyed the newly rehabilitated rubberized track oval.

“It is not 20 meters, it is not two meters, and it’s not even 1.5 meters. But there are eight lanes, and the average discrepancy is 0.88 meters,” Pages said, adding that the track oval is up to the standard.

Pages said that the oval’s first lane is short by 1.5 meters, while there were 0.79 meters short for second, third and fourth lanes.

The city sports official said there was a shortfall of 0.76 meters for the fifth lane, 0.75 meters for sixth lane, 0.73 meters for seventh lane, and 0.96 meters for eighth lane.

“If we average everything and divide it by 400 meters, the entire track oval is 0.22 percent short,” Pages said.

“Unfortunately, the rule as explained by Jeanette Obiena, is that even if you are one centimeter short, even if it’s 399.99—that is still short,” he added.

On the other hand, Bringas said that the technical committee was forced to manually conduct the initial measurements a day before the athletic events of the Palaro.

He added that the committee did not receive the official measurements of each lane from the contractor, which resulted in the revelation of the disparity in the measurements.

However, Doherty argued that it was not part of their scope, and they were only tasked with removing the old rubber and installing the new rubber in time for the Palaro, to which they have complied.

“There is nothing in my contract that says I have to do all of that. In fact, I did way more than I was hired to do. Please contact DEPW (Department of Engineering and Public Works) to get clarification of my scope of work,” Doherty said.

Bringas said that it was necessary for the Palaro technical committee to have the official measurements of the track oval.

The education official added that it was revealed that the line markings were not up to the 400-meter standard loop, and adjustments could have been made or another venue might have been certified.

Bringas stressed that there was no time to make adjustments because the Palaro was already ongoing.

“There was a World Athletics Manual for technical specifications of measurement, apparently, that specification during the lining was not followed,” Bringas said.

He also clarified that Patafa is not involved with the Palaro, rather some members of the technical and officiating committee of the athletic events were members of the association, including Obiena and the tournament director.

He explained that his earlier statement regarding the involvement of Patafa over the incident, which would be dragged by the controversy if it recognizes the records of the Palaro, was a misunderstanding.

“The records of Palaro stay with Palaro and not with Patafa nor any records of other athletic organizations in the country or any international organizations,” Bringas said.

Patafa is the country’s national sports association for athletics sports such as track and field.

Nullified

Due to the oval lane lining discrepancy, some athletic records will not be certified, Bringas said.

“As a result of the discrepancy in the lining of the lanes, we cannot set or certify records as broken in running events 200 meters and above,” Bringas said.

The new record of the 110-meter hurdle secondary boys set by Mico Villaran from Western Visayas was honored due to its being held in a straight line, including all records of the 100 meters.

Western Visayas’ 4x400 meter relay record of three minutes and 21.02 seconds surpassed Calabarzon’s previous record of three minutes and 21.66 seconds, while Calabarzon’s Jerico Cadag’s time of nine minutes and 34.49 seconds broke Central Luzon’s Jerry Vasquez’s previous record of nine minutes and 35.2 seconds in the 3,000-meter steeple chase.

However, both records, along with those of other supposed-to-be record breakers in the 200-meter and above running events, will not be acknowledged in compliance with athletics rules.

Bringas also urged that the athletic coaches be able to communicate effectively with their athletes about the situation and manage any potential psychological impact that the athletes may experience due to the non-recognition.

The student-athletes were assured that they would receive their incentives, including medals for podium finishers, and it is up to the discretion of their local government unit to grant them incentives despite the discrepancies.

Measures

Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia on Monday, July 15, said that once the oval has fallen short of the standard, the contractor must make necessary repairs on the track oval, or else payment will not be made.

The City Government awarded SBD builders in October 2023 the P52 million contract to renovate the CCSC oval since its last renovation back in 2011, in line with the preparations for the 2024 Palaro.

However, the notice to proceed was only issued in January 2024.

Garcia stated that the oval will not be reopened to the public until repairs have been completed, but the rest of the CCSC’s facilities will remain open to the public. / with reports from Stephen Enrile, UP Tacloban intern