Cloud Dancer: How 2026’s color inspires fashion, beauty, design

This is the time of year when we start assigning new meaning to the next chapter of our lives. With 2026 approaching, we’re preparing for it in colors, too. Pantone, the global color authority, has just announced Cloud Dancer or PANTONE 11-4201 as the Color of the Year for 2026.

In light of the many things happening around the world, Cloud Dancer arrives at a relevant moment, asking us for a “fresh start.” It might sound cliché, but it also invites us to look inward. “Peeling away layers of outmoded thinking, we open the door to new approaches. Cloud Dancer quiets the mind, encouraging true relaxation and focus that allows the mind to wander and creativity to breathe, making room for innovation,” Pantone wrote on its official website.

So where can we put this “fresh start” into action?