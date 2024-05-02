Cloudera, Aboitiz data partner to boost generative AI capabilities

CLOUDERA, the data company for trusted enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) announced a strategic partnership with Aboitiz Data Innovation (ADI), a forward-thinking data science and AI specialist.

Cloudera’s true hybrid data platform for data, analytics and AI and machine learning solutions, combined with ADI’s rich experience in Apache Spark and successful deployment of AI-powered solutions, will empower financial services and industrial customers in Asia Pacific to more effectively operationalize data science and AI across diverse business verticals.

ADI will provide consultancy and implementation services on Cloudera software in the areas of enterprise AI/ML/AI Lab, data governance and ethics.

The collaboration with ADI will explore powerful generative AI (GenAI) applications within Cloudera solutions using Accelerators for Machine Learning Projects (AMPs) and offering end-to-end examples, jumpstarting any enterprise’s machine learning (ML)/GenAI development journey.

These customizable solutions enable organizations to more quickly and intuitively build, adapt and deploy GenAI applications for specific use cases, spanning data ingestion, engineering, data lake design, data quality, ML model and app development and operational efficiency.