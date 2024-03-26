CloudKart e-commerce goes ‘beyond groceries’

CEBU’S largest e-Commerce brand, CloudKart, announced it is evol­ving from merely selling grocery items online.

At its relaunch dubbed Cloud­Kart 2.0 on March 19, 2024, with AB Soberano Holdings, as the major shareholder, John Lery Chik, CloudKart general manager, said the online ordering platform developed by Cebuanos is now carrying other goods such as FDA-approved pharmacy items, school and office supplies, electronics and freshest groceries.

“This relaunch is not only a makeover. This is what we call CloudKart 2.0. We are very excited to unveil the all-new CloudKart to be your everyday cart. We are not just merely groceries anymore,” said Chik.

CloudKart was born at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in August 2020 with a mission to fight Covid-19 through touchless grocery shopping and create jobs. Chik said CloudKart revolutionized Cebu’s grocery shopping through “hard work and technology.”

“We strived so hard to deliver that promise, to expand selection and to give you the best customer service and online shopping experience,” said Chik.

In September 2023, CloudKart inked a partnership with AB Soberano Holdings, the family behind the listed real estate company Cebu Landmasters Inc.

CloudKart president Franco Soberano said the Cebuano-developed eCommerce platform is undergoing a massive transformation, as it caters to the new breed of technology-savvy shoppers in Cebu.

Soberano said more products will be added to the CloudKart inventory to cater to the specific needs of every customer.

According to GlobalData, a data and analytics firm, e-commerce sales in the Philippines are projected to sustain growth, and reach an estimated P969 billion by 2026, as consumer inclination towards online platforms continues to rise.

Shivani Gupta, senior banking and payments analyst at GlobalData, said in a statement that the Philippines is one of the fastest-growing e-commerce markets in Southeast Asia, supported by high internet and smartphone penetration. / KOC