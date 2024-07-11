Cloudy morning with scattered rain expected in Cebu on Friday

CEBU Province is expected to experience partly cloudy skies on Friday morning, July 12, 2024, according to Mark Gales, a weather specialist from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

By noon, scattered rainfall is forecasted in some areas of Cebu due to thunderstorms and the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), as reported by Gales in an interview with SunStar Cebu.

Gales further explained that cloudy skies and scattered rain showers are anticipated from the afternoon into the night, continuing possibly through the weekend.

As of Thursday, July 11, Pagasa Visayas has observed two cloud clusters near the West Philippines Sea and east of Mindanao, which may potentially develop into a low-pressure area (LPA).

According to the weather specialist, these cloud clusters are associated with the ITCZ, currently affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The likelihood of a typhoon affecting the Philippines is currently assessed as low to moderate. (DPS)