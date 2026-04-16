CM-CMMA opens 2nd edition, honors best Cebu ecclesiastical media works

THE Cebu Metropolitan-Catholic Mass Media Awards, a biennial initiative, marks its 2nd Edition in honoring exemplary works of media practitioners and organizations within the ecclesiastical province of Cebu.

The province encompasses the Archdiocese of Cebu and its suffragan dioceses — Dumaguete, Maasin, Tagbilaran, and Talibon.

Works qualifying for the awards must be media outputs published, displayed, or aired between June 1, 2024 and May 31, 2026.

All entries must be submitted online on or before June 30, 2026. The awarding will be on October 4, 2026.

To nominate, kindly VISIT: thearchdioceseofcebu.com. You may also click the link below or scan the QR code in the photos.

* TELEVISION

Link: https://bit.ly/CM-CMMA2026-TV

Categories:

- TV News Program

- Entertainment (Variety) Program

- TV Talk Show

- TV Magazine Show

- TV Game Show

- TV Special Events/Feature

- TV Plugs/PSA

* RADIO (AM and FM)

Link: https://bit.ly/CM-CMMA2026-Radio

Categories:

- AM - Radio News Program

- FM - Radio News Program

- AM - Radio Public Affairs Program

- FM - Radio Public Affairs Program

- AM - Radio Drama

- FM - Radio Drama

- AM - Radio Development Communication Program (Advocacy)

- FM - Radio Development Communication Program (Advocacy)

- AM - Radio Educational Program

- FM - Radio Educational Program

- AM - Radio Commentary Program

- FM - Radio Commentary Program

- AM - Radio Talk Show

- FM - Radio Talk Show

- AM - Radio PSA/Plugs

- FM - Radio PSA/Plugs

* PRINT / ONLINE MEDIA – ENGLISH & CEBUANO

Link: https://bit.ly/CM-CMMA2026-Print-Online-Media

Categories:

- Editorial Writing (Institutional Award) - English

- Editorial Writing (Institutional Award) - Cebuano

- News Writing (Institutional Award) - English

- News Writing (Institutional Award) - Cebuano

- Feature Writing (Individual Award) - English

- Feature Writing (Individual Award) - Cebuano

- Editorial Cartooning (Individual Award) - English

- Editorial Cartooning (Individual Award) - Cebuano

- Column Writing (Individual Award) - Opinion - English

- Column Writing (Individual Award) - Opinion - Cebuano

- Column Writing (Individual Award) - Faith - English

- Column Writing (Individual Award) - Faith - Cebuano

- Special Reporting/Investigative Reporting (Individual/Group Award) - One-Part - English

- Special Reporting/Investigative Reporting (Individual/Group Award) - One-Part - Cebuano

- Special Reporting/Investigative Reporting (Individual/Group Award) - Series - English

- Special Reporting/Investigative Reporting (Individual/Group Award) - Series - Cebuano

- Photojournalism (Individual Award)

* DIGITAL MEDIA - Facebook Page

Link: https://bit.ly/CM-CMMA2026-DigitalMedia

Categories:

- Best Parish Facebook Page

- Best Shrine Facebook Page

- Best Catholic School Facebook Page

- Best Catholic Organization Facebook Page

- Best Diocesan Commission Facebook Page

* ADVERTISING

Link: https://bit.ly/CM-CMMA2026-Advertising

Categories:

- Print Advertising

- Billboard Advertising

- Radio Advertising

- TV Advertising

* PUBLICATION

Link: https://bit.ly/CM-CMMA2026-Publication

Categories:

- Newsletters (Parish)

- Souvenir Programs (Parish)

- Book (Parish)

- Book (Diocesan)

- Book (Catholic Organization)

- Book (Catholic School)

* Video of the Year

Link: https://bit.ly/CM-CMMA2026-VideoCategory

* Event Coverage of the Year

Link: https://bit.ly/CM-CMMA2026-Event

(PR)