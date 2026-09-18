CMFR to cease operations after 37 years

THE Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility (CMFR) will cease operations on September 30, 2026, ending 37 years of media development work, citing funding difficulties.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, CMFR said support from Philippine and international sources had sustained its work over nearly four decades, but changes in the funding environment have made it difficult to secure the resources needed to continue.

The organization cited "multiple factors" affecting funding but did not elaborate in its announcement.

It thanked its past and present staff, journalists and news organizations in the Philippines and abroad, embassies in Manila, schools, students, and civil society organizations for their support.

"We are truly grateful. Please accept our best wishes," it said.

Promoting press freedom, ethical journalism

Organized in 1989 as a private, non-stock, non-profit organization after the restoration of democracy in 1986, CMFR said it maintained its mission through differing political environments.

Based in Quezon City, its programs have focused on protecting press freedom and promoting professional and ethical journalism. Its work includes media monitoring through PJR Reports and the Philippine Journalism Review, monitoring threats against journalists under its Freedom Watch program, maintaining a database of journalists killed in the line of duty, administering the Jaime V. Ongpin Awards for Excellence in Journalism, and providing research and training for news organizations, journalists, educators and students.

The organization also helped establish local press councils, including the Cebu Citizens-Press Council, and worked with Philippine and international media groups, academic institutions and civil society organizations to defend the public's right to information.

CMFR was for many years guided by veteran journalists, including the late Luis V. Teodoro, who was also an educator and press freedom advocate. Teodoro, who died in March 2023, served as deputy director, trustee and editor of its flagship publications.

Under their leadership, the organization consistently spoke out against censorship, disinformation, impunity and attacks on journalists.

They helped shape CMFR's role as a critical voice on both the freedoms and responsibilities of the press.

CMFR is a founding member of the Southeast Asian Press Alliance and the Freedom Fund for Filipino Journalists, and a member of the International Freedom of Expression Exchange. (KAL)