CNBT, CSBT tighten security ahead of classes

THE Cebu North Bus Terminal (CNBT) and Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) have expanded their closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems ahead of the opening of classes as passenger traffic is expected to increase in the coming weeks.

Ahmed Cuizon, administrator of both terminals, said the added CCTV units were installed to strengthen security coverage and remove blind spots in previously unmonitored areas.

The CSBT increased its camera network from 16 to 24 units, while the CNBT expanded from 10 to 16 units. Cuizon said the upgraded systems support faster response to incidents such as theft and lost belongings.

Passenger traffic at CSBT averages about 7,000 on weekdays and 11,000 on weekends, while CSBT handles about 2,000 on weekdays and up to 3,100 during weekends.

Cuizon said the figures are expected to increase further as students return to schools across Cebu and neighboring provinces.

Both terminals are also preparing extra help desks to accommodate the expected increase in travelers.

Infrastructure improvements at the CNBT remain affected by pending agreements between the Cebu Provincial Government and private stakeholders, including an ongoing usufruct arrangement with SM City Cebu.

Cuizon said the Provincial Government is pursuing a standardized terminal design under Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, with plans for added amenities such as free comfort rooms and a tourist lounge.

He said the upgrades aim to improve commuter safety and manage the expected rise in passenger flow. / APRIL VINCE VILLACORTA, CNU INTERN