CNU to put up extension college in Argao

STUDENTS from the Municipality of Argao and neighboring towns will no longer have to travel to Cebu City to pursue their studies as an extension college of Cebu Normal University (CNU) is set to be established in the town, offering convenient access to higher education.

Argao’s local government announced this development on its Facebook page on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. Pre-assessment of the sites of the new campus was conducted on Wednesday, Jan. 24, with further assessment scheduled on Feb. 1.

The extension college is scheduled to be put up by the third quarter of this year.

The pre-assessment was done by CNU officials led by Dr. Genara Pacana, director for Center of Internationalization; Dr. Josephsol Galleon, director of external affairs and partnerships; Dr. Tizza Marie Mavarro, director of extension services; Liray Yray, director of the legal unit; and Prof. Eric Remoroza, a faculty member from the College of Computing, Artificial Intelligences and Sciences; along with Argao Mayor Allan Sesaldo.

The municipality of Argao is about 66 kilometers south of Cebu City.

“Let us give our students free and more courses they could choose. Let’s help provide a quality education that would make Argao a ‘University’ town, an educational hub,” Sesaldo said in a statement Thursday.

According to the report, Sesaldo aims to enhance the accessibility of quality education not only in the town of Argao but also in its neighboring towns.

“Argao also is likely the center of the South,” said Pacana.

The second district of Cebu comprises the towns of Argao, Alcoy, Boljoon, Dalaguete, Oslob, Samboan and Santander in the southeastern part of Cebu.

Courses

The courses that may be offered include Bachelor of Science in Marine Transportation, Bachelor of Science in Marine Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Criminology, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology, Medicine, Bachelor of Science in Biology, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry, Bachelor of Science in Physics, Social Science, Political Science, Mass Communication, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Artificial Engineering, Architecture, Special Education and Bachelor of Early Education.

It may also offer graduate school programs such as Master in Public Administration, Master of Arts in Communication, and Master of Science in Business Administration as well as technical vocational training such as caregiving, butchery, child care and welding.

First established in 1902, CNU, formerly Cebu State College, is a state-funded university that has three campuses in Cebu: the main campus in Cebu City and campuses in Medellin and Balamban towns in northern and western Cebu, respectively.

In November 2023, CNU announced on its website that negotiations for the establishment of a campus in the town of Catmon in northeastern Cebu were underway. This initiative aims to make education more accessible to the students of Catmon and its neighboring towns, as well as to act as a catalyst for the socio-economic growth of the municipality.

In addition to Alegria and Catmon, CNU officials are also laying the groundwork for a partnership with the Municipality of Alegria in southwestern Cebu for the establishment of CNU-Alegria.