CNU-VSMMC College of Medicine soon to rise near Vicente Sotto hospital

GOVERNOR Gwendolyn Garcia inked a usufruct agreement that will allow the Cebu Normal University (CNU) to use its 1,460-square-meter lot near the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) in Barangay Sambag 2, Cebu City, for the construction of CNU-VSMMC College of Medicine building.

The agreement, which will be in effect for the next 25 years, was signed on November 21, 2024, between Garcia and CNU President Dr. Daniel Arias Sr.

However, if the institution disregards the conditions outlined in the contract, the Capitol reserves the right to reclaim the property.

The new building will be the first state-funded medical school in Central Visayas, offering scholarships to students pursuing a medical degree.

In return, scholars who become doctors will have to serve for a number of years in government hospitals in their hometowns under the "Doktor para sa Bayan Act."

An initial funding of P120 million has been set aside for the project.

According to Garcia, the site is essential to the CNU-VSMMC College of Medicine's future development and prosperity because it is necessary for medical students to have as much exposure to actual hospital practice as possible, simulating the setup at the University of the Philippine–Philippine General Hospital (UP PGH).

At least 157 students have enrolled since the College of Medicine (COM) opened in 2021.

Dr. Maria Socorro Manaloto, dean of COM, expressed gratitude for the project's realization after years of planning.

"We almost gave up the dream of having the College of Medicine near Vicente Sotto, our clinical laboratory. We aimed to emulate the UP-PGH setup when we started the College of Medicine. Initially, it was Vicente Sotto's initiative to have the College of Medicine even before the pandemic. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts that the college will finally have a home," Dr. Manaloto said on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

Governor Garcia said the Capitol will clear the site to pave way for the building’s construction as well as install a covered walkway for the students. (ANV)