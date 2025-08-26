CNU’s first ‘smart’ classroom opens

THE Cebu Normal University (CNU) has launched its first “smart” classroom which provides online learning tools for students and teachers, allowing them to automate their tasks and improve operations.

CNU unveiled the model classroom on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. It is part of the P1.96-billion modernization project which aims to transform the university into a “smart hub” for higher education.

The smart classroom features interactive smart board, biometric-access door, closed-circuit television, and two air conditioning units.

CNU President Daniel Ariaso said this is only the first of the 35 smart classrooms that the university will establish.

All the remaining 34 classrooms are targeted to be completed by Oct. 15.

Meanwhile, the state university considers holding night and large classes to accommodate students while the construction of the smart classrooms is still ongoing.

Dr. Robert Corcino, a teacher in charge of class scheduling, admitted they have exhausted all possibilities, considering there are only 47 classrooms in CNU.

Corcino said some classes will use the buildings of Idea and Knowledge Center, Academic Center for Arts and Sciences, and Teaching Arts Centrum to accommodate 100 to 300 students.

The school will also implement night classes that run until 9 p.m.

These measures are on top of online classes being implemented. / CDF, ANV