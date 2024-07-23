COA: Cebu City’s income projections unrealistic

THE “unrealistic” income projection of Cebu City for the past five years, including its P50 billion projected income in 2023, has been flagged by the Commission on Audit (COA) for potentially compromising projects due to insufficient cash back-up.

COA, in its 2023 audit report, said the deficit of actual income of the City has been increasing since 2019, with the latest deficiency skyrocketing to P42 billion.

In 2019, Cebu City’s Local Finance Committee had an income projection of P6.920 billion while the actual income was P6.788 billion; in 2020, the income projection was P8.715 billion while the actual income was P6.108 billion; in 2021, the income projection was P7.666 billion while the actual income was P5.709 billion; in 2022, the income projection was P8.740 billion while the actual income was P6.973 billion; and in 2023, the income projection was P49.7 billion while the actual income was only P6.948 billion.

“This already shows abnormal financial projection, which can obviously affect the City’s capability to formulate a sound financial plan as required under the law,” said the state auditors.

The state auditors said the “most aggressive” was the real property tax (RPT) income projection in 2023, wherein the City had an income estimate of P42 billion despite the Local RPT Code not yet being revised.

As of December 2023, the proposed revision of the RPT Code was still in the deliberation process, thus, the potential increase or income to be generated from the RPT “was not a valid basis or consideration in the 2023 budget.”

COA said income projection that is anchored on a non-existing revenue-raising ordinance is not in accordance with Section 314 of the Local Government Code, which provides that the budget document shall contain a summary of financial statements.

The COA asked the LFC to exercise more caution in setting income estimates, as this would be used as the basis for the City’s budget formulation and to ensure that the estimates do not differ from the actual income so the City can develop a sound financial plan as dictated by prevailing economic conditions.

The City, in its response on April 24, 2024, was relying on the passage of the revision of the RPT Code, which was expected to generate a revenue of P40 billion; however, the first version of the proposed revision was vetoed by Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama in 2023.

In the same response, the LFC also indicated other sources of revenue for the City Government, including the Strategic Assessment for Your Assets and Worth (Sayaw sa Buhis) initiative, which aims to generate P5 billion in revenue, joint ventures of the City with giant developers such as Filinvest Land Inc. and Nustar Resort and Casino, and the City’s credit lines from Land Bank of the Philippines and the Development Bank of the Philippines.

The City also told COA that its findings of a “potential compromised budget execution” are “vague and not specific.”

But in its rejoinder comment, COA maintains its audit observations, particularly on the proposed tax measures, where the City was determined to harvest billions of tax revenues that were not yet exacted into an ordinance.

Satellite office

COA also flagged the City Government for staging a repair of its satellite office with construction materials costs that reached more than P5 million despite the absence of a formal lease agreement.

Based on the program of works and estimates, the City spent P5.321 million for the repair of the building owned by the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) despite the lack of contract, which the COA said is equivalent to a lack of protection of its resources, which is not in keeping with the state policy stipulated in Section 2 of the State Audit Code of the Philippines, which states that “all resources of the government shall be managed, expended or utilized in accordance with law and regulations, and safeguarded against loss or wastage through illegal or improper disposition, with a view to ensuring efficiency, economy and effectiveness in the operations of government.”

The repair was completed in 2023 and was immediately occupied by the Division of the Welfare of the Urban Poor and the City Hospitalization Assistance Management Program, among others.

The absence of a contract was due to the lease rate, which was not yet formalized. The MCWD set a lease rate of P700,000, but the City had a counter-proposal of P200,000.

The COA urged the City to set up a dialogue with the property owner to settle all disagreements over the monthly rental rate using the formula stipulated in the Government Procurement Reform Act.

However, in previous interviews with MCWD chairman Jose Daluz III, the water district will no longer pursue dialogues with the City and has decided to have the property bid out for other interested entities.

Other COA observations

COA also flagged several other transactions made by the City, including “unnecessary expenditures” totaling P4,313,542.76, which were used to purchase t-shirts, polo shirts, meals, and snacks for various events and activities of the City.

COA reiterated its reminder to the local government unit to tighten its measures towards curbing or cutting unproductive spending and instead maximize its resources to support programs with important objectives.

The state auditors also noted there were eight infrastructure projects in the City, with a cost reaching P161,994,530, which were suspended due to lack of permits or the presence of illegal structures or obstructions, resulting in the delayed completion of the projects.

The City explained to COA that most of the suspensions granted were not meant to delay but to implement corrective measures.

COA recommended that the City refrain from granting work suspensions or suspension orders without a reasonable basis, as this “unnecessarily” hampers the progress of the projects.

COA also noted that the City is consistently delayed in processing payments to suppliers, ranging from 53 to 637 days based on 20 sampled transactions in 2023.

“This gives the impression that the City did not practice or foster an environment that is friendly and conducive to business with respect to the settlement of its payables or valid obligations to its suppliers and contractors,” said the state auditors.

The state auditors recommended that the City should conduct a thorough assessment of the existing process and reduce or eliminate circuitous and/or unnecessary steps or processes; ensure that each procurement in-charge of the end-user department where the claims are first filed is thoroughly trained of the basic documentary requirements; and the evaluator in-charge ensures the completeness of the supporting documents before forwarding the same to the next office; and consider the number of times the claim is suspended in pre-audit on the basis of incomplete documents in the performance rating of both the department and the evaluator in-charge.

Disallowance

Meanwhile, COA also noticed that the City has yet to settle its audit disallowances amounting to P633,739,654 and suspensions amounting to P620,756,306 as of Dec. 31, 2023.