COA: Danao City operating bulk water system sans permits

THE Danao City Government in Cebu has been operating its P418.65-million bulk water system without the permits required by the Department of Health (DOH) and the National Water Resources Board (NWRB), the Commission on Audit (COA) said.

State auditors found the Danao City Bulk Water System has been operating since it was completed in December 2021 without a DOH operational permit and an NWRB water permit. The Presidential Decree (PD) 856, or the Code on Sanitation of the Philippines, and PD 1067, or the Water Code, require the permits.

They warned in their 2025 annual audit report that this exposes the City Government “to regulatory sanctions and the possible interruption of a vital public utility service.”

Idle building

The same report flagged an office building within the bulk water facility that has gone unused since it was completed five years ago. The Office of the City Administrator (OCA) and the waterworks officer-in-charge told auditors the building was meant to be an administrative office for water bill collections.

COA said the building had a book value of P405.04 million as of Dec. 31, 2025. The City did not assign the building a separate value. It recorded the entire bulk water project as a single asset.

Audit request

On March 5, 2026, the audit team asked the City in writing for the system’s initial permit and operational permit from the DOH 7 director and for its water permit from the NWRB.

In reply, the OCA submitted a sanitary permit and a certificate of potability of drinking water. Both were issued on March 17, 2025, more than three years after the system was completed.

COA said the sanitary permit was marked “new,” which confirmed that the system “operated without the required clearances for the first three years of its existence.” The permit expired on Dec. 31, 2025, so the facility “is once again operating without a valid legal permit,” the report said.

Sanitary permit questioned

State auditors also questioned whether the sanitary permit was valid as rules under the Sanitation Code require a valid operational permit from the DOH 7 director before a city or municipal health office can issue a sanitary permit.

Since the City has yet to secure an operational permit, COA said the sanitary permit “lacks the necessary legal and technical foundation, suggesting a circumvention of the prescribed regulatory process.”

The OCA attributed the gap to “operational urgency, transitional administrative challenges and delays in completing technical and regulatory requirements.” It said that when the system was completed in 2021, the City needed to supply water right away because demand was rising and there were few other sources. The system was put into operation while the permits were still being processed.

The OCA said “evolving regulatory requirements and procedural clarifications” stretched out the process, adding that water quality was monitored and tested regularly during that period.

City seeks permits

City management told auditors it “acknowledges that the delay in securing the required permits constitutes a lapse in regulatory compliance.” It said it is now processing the DOH operational permit and reapplying for the NWRB water permit.

The City Health Office told auditors the sanitary permit was issued after physical, chemical and microbiological tests conducted on Jan. 24 and March 7, 2025. The office said the water passed the Philippine National Standards for Drinking Water.

State auditors said continuing to run the system without the required permits “exposes the City to the risk of non-continuity of essential services and deprives the community of a basic utility.”

COA recommended that the mayor, through the officer-in-charge of waterworks operations, immediately secure the NWRB water permit and the DOH operational permit and submit them to auditors. The City management agreed. / KAL