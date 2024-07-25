COA flags City for unrecovered fees from failed drainage project

THE Commission on Audit (COA) flagged anew the Cebu City Government for failing to recover the “excessive” advance payment made in 2021 for a delayed and unimplemented drainage project in the South District.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, in a press conference on Thursday, July 25, said the City shall look into the percentage of the completion rate of the drainage project and action to be undertaken against the contractor.

COA, in its 2023 audit report, questioned again the contract that the City Government awarded through a bidding process to a Manila-based contractor for the design and building of the drainage mains located in several streets across the city on April 19, 2021, as part of the City’s flood control program.

The contractor was given a 15 percent mobilization fund of P199.323 million made in 2021 for the design phase of the P1.3 billion flood-control project along Cabreros St.-N. Bacalso Ave.-V.H. Garces St.; A. Gabuya St.; and Leon Kilat St.-Escano St., Cebu City.

COA, in its 2022 Audit Report, also flagged the City for making “excessive” advance payments after the project did not improve from the design phase to actual construction.

Audit

State auditors said that the contract started in April 2021 and ended in November 2022; however, with three suspension notices, the new contract was created and expired in November 2023.

The COA, in its inquiry through the contractor’s response to the suspension notices up to Feb. 16, 2024, said the project remains in the design phase.

The Department of Engineering and Public Works also informed COA on March 1, 2024, that the project was endorsed to the Contract Termination Review Committee on Sept. 25, 2023, for termination.

However, no resolution has been reached on the matter.

The COA added that the contract can no longer be extended if it has already expired, as stipulated under Republic Act 9184, or the Government Procurement Reform Act.

It added that the law may allow advance payment in a lump sum or two installments, not exceeding 15 percent of the total contract price.

“Apparently, this is to accommodate some unique situation wherein one time/lump sum payment is not justifiable, fair, and practical to both parties or is not serving the purpose,” the COA said.

“Prolonged inaction by the City’s authorities does not only make the recovery of such amount futile due to uncertainties of the time but shall continuously deprive the City of such significant amount to fund its projects and programs, aside from loss that the City may suffer due to the consistent decline in the value of money over time,” it added.

COA recommended to the local chief executive to expedite the resolution from CTRC of the contract termination and demand the return of the advance payment.

Response

Garcia said on Thursday that he had several meetings with the contractor before the issue came out, and he was told that among the challenges facing the contractor was that they were not given the necessary documents for the design of the drainage mains.

This includes knowing the owners of the lot that will be affected by the project; however, City Hall was not able to provide copies to the contractor.

“At any rate, I am looking into it, and we are meeting them. Definitely, maningil gyud ta nila sa atuang advance payment nga atung gibayad nila (We will charge them for the advance payment that we paid),” Garcia said.

He added that, based on a percentage of the completion rate of the design phase, the City Government might deduct the payment from the amount the contractor has to repay.