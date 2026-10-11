COA flags deficiencies in Consolacion’s project

THE Commission on Audit (COA) has flagged deficiencies in Consolacion’s P12.99-million two-story command center project, including a first phase that was not usable when it was completed and accepted, and lapses in project transparency.

Funded through the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (LDRRMF), the project was implemented in two phases in 2025 — Phase 1 cost P6.99 million, while Phase 2 cost P5.99 million.

COA said deficiencies in project planning, preparation of the program of work and implementation could compromise “the principles of economy, efficiency, transparency and accountability.”

The audit showed that Phase 1 of the disaster-related facility was not usable when the Municipality declared it complete and accepted it on Oct. 14, 2025.

“The completed Phase 1 was not readily available for use, indicating that proper engineering design to make each phase independent and functional was not observed,” COA said.

In its reply, the Municipal Engineering Office (MEO) said the phased implementation was necessary because of budget limitations and the need to start construction using available LDRRMF appropriations.

MEO said Phase 1 covered site development, excavation and embankment, structural foundation works, reinforced concrete framing, slab construction, masonry works and rough-ins for plumbing and electrical systems. It maintained that the completion and acceptance of Phase 1 referred only to the approved scope of that contract and did not mean the entire command center was operational.

The office also said the completed structural components represented a distinct government infrastructure accomplishment that would preserve the integrity of the succeeding Phase 2 works.

COA reiterated that government projects implemented in phases must have clearly defined work for each phase and that each phase must be usable and structurally sound.

Questions over project costs

COA found that allocations for safety helmets, safety shoes, safety vests, working gloves, raincoats, rubber boots, first aid kits and medicines and phenolic boards appeared in both phases.

State auditors also found that Phase 1 used P357,500 worth of coco lumber, while Phase 2 used P150,000 worth of steel scaffolding for what the audit described as similar temporary support purposes.

COA said the difference raised questions about whether the most economical method had been used, noting that no technical justification or comparative cost analysis was initially presented.

The items identified by COA totaled P643,225 under Phase 1 and P298,225 under Phase 2, or a combined P941,450. COA attributed the deficiency to the engineering office’s failure to apply the principles of economy, efficiency and effectiveness, or value for money, when preparing the program of work. This resulted in what auditors described as “additional but unnecessary costs” to the Municipality.

The municipal engineer said the allocations represented estimated construction resources for separate contract packages. Occupational safety and health materials were necessary because of wear and tear, manpower deployment and the separate implementation periods, the engineer said.

The engineer also explained that coco lumber and steel scaffolding served different engineering and operational requirements based on the nature of the work in each phase.

COA forwarded the matter to its Technical Audit Group for appropriate review.

It also questioned the basis for the P315,000 allocation for occupational safety and health personnel across the two phases. Supporting records did not establish the basis for the 100 days allocated in Phase 1 and the 110 days in Phase 2, auditors said.

The municipal engineer said the allocations were based on the level of risk and safety requirements of the construction activities.

Project signboards lacked information

COA found deficiencies in the project signboards, which are intended to inform the public about government-funded projects.

During an April 21, 2026, inspection, the Phase 1 signboard was no longer visible at the site. The Phase 2 signboard lacked key information, including the project cost, funding source, project description, start and target completion dates, percentage of completion and cost incurred.

The contractor claimed that typhoon Tino, which affected Consolacion on Nov. 4, 2025, had washed away the Phase 1 signboard.

COA pointed out, however, that the Municipality had completed and accepted Phase 1 in October 2025, before the typhoon. The audit team said responsibility for maintaining or replacing the signboard had therefore already devolved to the local government.

COA said the absence of complete project information deprived the public of details needed to monitor the project and weakened transparency and accountability.

The municipal engineer attributed the incomplete Phase 2 signboard to administrative oversight and said the missing Phase 1 signboard had not been replaced by the timeof inspection.

The office committed to correcting the deficiencies, installing compliant project signboards and strictly observing COA Circular 2013-004 in future projects.

COA recommended that the Municipality ensure that future projects implemented in phases are independently usable and operational upon completion of each phase.

The audit team also asked the Municipal Government to submit supporting documents and justifications for the duplicate or redundant items and materials used, along with computations supporting the number of days allocated for occupational safety and health personnel. / DPC