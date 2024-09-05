COA flags Mandaue for ‘mismanagement’ of CICC

The Mandaue City Government’s lack of proper security for the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) has been flagged by state auditors, saying it is equivalent to the mismanagement of government property.

The Commission on Audit (COA), in its 2023 report, noted that the City Government’s inadequate safeguarding measures might have contributed to the theft and pilferage of the building’s parts and fixtures, which has led to the wastage of government resources.

The audit report emphasized that this issue stands in violation of Section 2 of Presidential Decree 1445, which governs the proper management of government assets.

The CICC, once a prominent landmark in the City, has been left in a state of disrepair for several years and is slated for demolition. However, COA’s findings revealed that the lack of security has worsened the condition of the building, as continued losses of government property have compounded the damage to the structure.

To address the issue, COA recommended that the General Services Officer and the Chief of the Property Division conduct an immediate inspection and assessment of the CICC’s current condition.

They also called for a thorough investigation to determine what parts were stolen and to evaluate the extent of the damage caused by the lack of security.

COA further urged the City Government to enhance security measures around the CICC, specifically calling for additional personnel to guard the premises.

The audit body stressed that while awaiting the demolition, steps must be taken to safeguard the remaining property, preventing further wastage.

In response to these findings, Acting Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede assured the public that measures have already been put in place to secure the area.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, Bercede said the CICC has been secured, and access to the building is no longer allowed for the informal settlers who once occupied the area.

Bercede explained that following the groundbreaking of the new one-stop-shop government center on Aug. 29, WT Construction, the contractor for the project, has been tasked with monitoring and guarding the CICC premises.

The demolition of the CICC and the construction of the new facility have prompted the relocation of around 500 informal settlers, many of whom were victims of fires in 2016 and 2019, to other housing facilities.

“Aduna ra puy security ang contractor nila kay naka-experience ta nga naay kawat diha (The contractor has its own security personnel as we have experienced theft incidents there before),” Bercede said, acknowledging past security lapses at the site.