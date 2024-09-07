COA flags Mandaue for P6.2M backhoe rental lapse

THE Commission on Audit (COA) has flagged the Mandaue City government for deficiencies in its P6.2 million backhoe rental agreement.

The state auditor also scrutinized the City’s rental expenditures from 2021 to 2023, which exceeded P22.1 million.

COA, in its 2023 audit report, a copy of which was obtained by SunStar Cebu, said that the City’s framework agreement with the supplier did not comply with the revised implementing rules and regulations or Republic Act 9184, which governs procurement practices.

Additionally, the contract was not recorded as payable, breaching International Public Sector Accounting Standard 1.

These issues, COA said, have raised concerns about the transparency and accountability of the city’s procurement processes.

The report highlights that the rental costs incurred over the two years could have been used more effectively.

COA recommended that Mandaue City develop a plan to purchase its excavators, which would be a more efficient and cost-effective use of public resources. This suggestion aligns with Section 2 of Presidential Decree (PD) 1445, which advocates for the efficient utilization of public funds.

COA issued several recommendations for Mandaue City’s management. These include the submission of a written explanation by the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) and other officials regarding the noted deficiencies.

COA also advised that the city accountant prepare journal entries to acknowledge the payable amount.

To prevent future issues, COA urged the BAC to conduct a cost-benefit analysis before entering into framework agreements to ensure they are “practical, economical, and beneficial to the City.”

Additionally, COA has tasked the City Engineering Office with reviewing all projects involving backhoe excavators to determine if purchasing equipment would be more cost-effective than renting from private entities.

Response

In response, City Administrator Jamaal James Calipayan told SunStar Cebu via phone interview on Saturday, Sept. 7, that purchasing equipment would be disadvantageous due to higher maintenance costs over time.

“Yes. We have answered this na. The only deficiency is the fact that in a usual framework agreement, delivery is staggered depending on the needs of the end user. While in our case, the delivery was done only once,” he said.

“As we know, a motor vehicle is not an asset but a liability because of its increasing maintenance costs...How many times has the City purchased heavy equipment before? Due to the difficulty in maintaining it, it easily breaks down,” Calipayan said in a mix of English and Cebuano. / CAV