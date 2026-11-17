STATE auditors have flagged the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) for acquiring four motor vehicles worth P6.117 million through two airport infrastructure projects in 2025 without securing the required government clearance.

In its 2025 audit report, the Commission on Audit (COA) said MCIAA failed to obtain an Authority to Purchase Motor Vehicles (APMV) from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) before proceeding with the acquisitions.

Under Paragraph 7.1 of DBM Budget Circular No. 2022-1 dated Feb. 11, 2022, government agencies must secure an APMV from the appropriate approving authority before acquiring motor vehicles.

SunStar Cebu sought comment from MCIAA on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, but had received no response as of press time.

What was purchased

COA found that the four vehicles were included in two projects under MCIAA’s Calendar Year 2025 Program of Works and Estimates (Powe).

These consisted of one utility van worth P1,165,500 and three utility vehicles costing P4,951,800.

The projects’ Unit Price Analysis (UPA) showed that the costs also covered comprehensive insurance and materials and labor for refurbishing the vehicles before their turnover to MCIAA.

Auditors noted that the vehicles were not included in MCIAA’s 2025 Annual Procurement Plan (APP) or under the “Transportation Equipment” line item of its Capital Outlay Breakdown.

“Instead, they were included as line items of the infrastructure projects, with competitive bidding as the mode of procurement. Thus, only those included in the Transportation Equipment line item were issued an APMV by the Secretary of the DBM,” COA said.

MCIAA’s explanation

In the report, auditors quoted the Civil Works Division manager as saying that the division had been advised by the Bids and Awards Committee that an APMV was unnecessary because the vehicles were considered integral components of the infrastructure projects.

The manager explained that contractors, rather than MCIAA directly, would procure the vehicles as part of their contracts. The division maintained that an APMV was required only when the authority directly purchased vehicles.

It also justified purchasing rather than renting the vehicles, saying its UPA showed that buying them would be more economical and generate greater savings throughout project implementation.

COA’s findings

COA rejected the justification, saying the APMV requirement applied even when vehicles were procured through contractors.

Auditors pointed out that MCIAA determined the vehicles’ inclusion in the Powe, approved their acquisition as project components and paid for them through project progress billings. The vehicles were also intended for turnover to the authority upon project completion.

These circumstances constituted an indirect acquisition of vehicles for MCIAA’s benefit and eventual ownership, making the transactions subject to DBM Budget Circular No. 2022-1, COA said.

Auditors stressed that determining whether government vehicle acquisitions were “justified, economical, and consistent” with government policy rested with the DBM through the issuance of an APMV.

The circular did not exempt vehicles included in infrastructure contracts or procured through contractors, they added.

Allowing such transactions to bypass the requirement would weaken safeguards intended to ensure the prudent acquisition of government vehicles, COA said.

Moving forward

The audit team recommended that MCIAA refrain from acquiring vehicles through infrastructure projects without first securing DBM approval. It also urged the authority to list future vehicle purchases separately to allow proper evaluation.

MCIAA management said the inclusion of the vehicles in the projects was not intended to circumvent the APMV requirement. It maintained that the vehicles were necessary for project monitoring and efficient, timely completion.

The authority accepted COA’s recommendations and committed to securing the required APMV for future acquisitions and listing vehicle purchases separately in its APP, Powe and other budget documents. / DPC