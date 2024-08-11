COA: Infrastructure projects face delays

A RECENT audit by the Commission on Audit (COA) has uncovered significant delays in the implementation and completion of several infrastructure projects in Lapu-Lapu City, with a total value exceeding P21.1 million.

The 2023 COA report highlighted that 14 completed infrastructure projects, amounting to P14.472 million, experienced delays in completion, resulting in negative slippage ranging from 20 to 100 percent. This slippage exceeds the 10 percent threshold set by regulatory guidelines.

Key findings from the audit include:

• Two contractors were awarded multiple projects, potentially leading to workforce allocation issues and subsequent delays.

•The same key personnel and equipment were assigned to multiple overlapping projects.

•Discrepancies were found in the contractors’ eligibility statements regarding ongoing projects.

The COA emphasized that these delays breach the guidelines set forth in Presidential Decree 1870, which allows for project termination or reassignment in cases of significant negative slippage.

In response to these findings, city officials stated that some delays were due to external factors, such as the unavailability of workspace during construction. The city attorney mentioned that a plan has been developed to monitor project slippage more closely, including conducting site visits before pre-bid meetings.

The Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) has also implemented new policies, including the formation of a technical working group to evaluate manpower and equipment allocation for projects.

Additionally, the audit revealed delays in two projects funded by the Local Government Support Fund Support to Barangay Development Program (LGSF-SBDP), totaling over P6.6 million. These delays were partly attributed to issues with obtaining necessary environmental clearances.

The COA has recommended stricter adherence to procurement laws and guidelines, careful review of bidding documents, and improved monitoring of project timelines. They also suggested evaluating the performance of contractors and considering potential blacklisting for those with consistent issues.

City officials have committed to implementing these recommendations and improving their project management processes to prevent similar delays in the future.

Mayor Junard Chan has yet to comment on the audit findings as of press time. / DPC