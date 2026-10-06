COA: Lapu-Lapu City left P379.6M in projects unimplemented in 2025

THE Lapu-Lapu City Government left projects with appropriations totaling P379.6 million unimplemented at the end of 2025, the Commission on Audit (COA) said, with fewer than half of the projects programmed for the year ongoing or completed.

State auditors said only 29 of the 61 projects programmed for the year, or 47.54 percent, were ongoing or completed as of December 31, 2025. The City's implementation rate peaked at 69.01 percent in 2023, then declined in 2024 and remained below 50 percent in 2025, COA said in its 2025 annual audit report.

The amount covers projects funded through the 2025 appropriations and continuing appropriations. Of the total, P180.4 million covered 32 projects under the 2025 appropriations, while P199.2 million covered 34 projects carried over under continuing appropriations, according to appendices to the report.

COA attributed the backlog to delays in completing preliminary engineering work and finalizing procurement documents, which it said was inconsistent with a 2020 joint circular of the Department of Budget and Management, the Department of Finance and the Department of the Interior and Local Government. The circular requires projects funded by the 20 percent Development Fund to be "procurement-and-implementation-ready."

COA said the backlog limits the City's ability to use the fund efficiently and points to weaknesses in project planning and readiness assessment. The circular places responsibility for compliance on the local chief executive and other officials concerned.

Infrastructure projects

COA cited figures from the City Engineer's Office on infrastructure projects under the 2025 appropriations. Of 27 unimplemented projects worth P141.3 million, 14 projects worth P97 million were still in the planning, program of works or detailed engineering stages. COA said only about four of the 27 had reached or completed procurement.

The auditors said plans, drawings, program of works and detailed engineering were not completed before the projects were included in the budget, indicating they were not procurement-and-implementation-ready.

Equipment

The City General Services Office told COA that of four equipment items under the 2025 appropriations, only one, from the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital, was ongoing. The remaining items, from the City Engineer's Office, had no purchase requests filed.

Of 22 equipment items under continuing appropriations, only a digital portable X-ray machine for Sta. Rosa Hospital showed progress, with a bid opening in 2026. The others either had no purchase requests or had their requests canceled.

Lot acquisition

The City's Project Development and Monitoring Office told COA that the property acquisition process was rigorous, and that one project was still at the surveying stage. For some continuing projects, areas were pending resolution over alignment issues with the Department of Public Works and Highways, the office said.

Other projects were later assessed as not requiring compensation because no owners or structures were identified.

COA also found that some projects reported as reverted had been listed with the same status in the previous year's audit observation but still appeared in this year's continuing appropriations.

COA recommendations

COA recommended, and management agreed, that the City adopt a more realistic approach to assessing priority projects and include only procurement-and-implementation-ready projects in its annual investment program and budget.

It also recommended that the City review projects that can no longer be implemented and propose reprogramming their funds to other essential projects. The City was also told to fast-track preparatory requirements for delayed projects and set up systems to make future projects implementation-ready.

COA said it raised a similar problem in its 2024 audit, which flagged 32 development projects worth P83.7 million that remained unimplemented. It classified that recommendation as unimplemented and carried the issue into this year's report.

Two projects worth P39.4 million that were suspended over lot acquisition problems remained suspended at the end of 2025, COA said. (KAL)