THE Commission on Audit (COA) flagged P61.85 million in scholarship payments disbursed by the Cebu Provincial Government in 2025 due to missing documents that should establish whether the allowances were credited to the bank accounts of the intended student beneficiaries.

In its 2025 Annual Audit Report, COA said 20 payments under the Cebu Provincial Grants Intended for Tertiary Students (CP-Gifts) program lacked validated deposit slips or other documents proving that the scholarship allowances reached the recipients.

“The absence of complete supporting documents prevented the Audit Team from verifying whether the payments reached the target beneficiaries and were made consistent with the purpose of the program,” COA said.

The audit finding was based on the requirements of COA Circular 2012-001 dated June 14, 2012, in relation to Section 4(6) of Presidential Decree 1445, which requires claims against government funds to be supported by complete documentation.

Missing proof of bank deposits

COA said the Provincial Government’s payroll records contained the names of the scholars, semester coverage, grades, allowance amounts and bank account numbers.

However, the payrolls did not bear the recipients’ signatures, indicating that the payments were processed through an automated teller machine (ATM) payroll system or direct bank deposits.

“Examination disclosed that the payments were supported with a payroll indicating the names of the recipient, semester coverage, grades and amounts of the allowance, with a bank account number, but without any signature of the recipients, indicating that the same were released/paid through a direct deposit (Payroll through ATM system),” reads a portion of the report.

“The transaction was not supported with documents necessary to establish that the payments were released to the recipients as indicated in the payroll,” COA said, citing the absence of validated deposit slips or other documents proving that the allowances were deposited into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts, as well as letters instructing the bank to credit the scholars’ accounts.

Under Section 4.2 of COA Circular 2012-001, claims processed through an ATM system must be supported by a salary payroll, payroll register, letter to the bank directing it to credit the recipients’ accounts and validated deposit slips.

COA also noted that the Provincial Government, through the Provincial Accounting Office (PAO), was unable to verify whether the actual amounts released to the scholars matched those indicated in the approved payrolls.

Audit team sought documents in January

In a letter dated Jan. 20, 2026, the audit team requested copies of the missing supporting documents from the provincial accountant and provincial treasurer. However, COA said that “to date, no response was received.”

During the exit conference, Provincial Government management committed to submit the missing documents, but COA said that “the Audit Team did not yet receive the same.”

COA recommended that management, through the PAO, provide the auditors with validated deposit slips and letters to the bank showing that the scholarship allowances were credited to the intended beneficiaries’ accounts.

“We recommended that Management, through the PAO, provide the Audit Team with the validated deposit slips/letter to the bank to credit scholars’ account of their allowances showing that the payments were released/credited to the account of the target recipients as indicated in the payroll/list as required under COA Circular 2012-001 dated June 14, 2012,” the audit report stated.

COA also urged the provincial accountant to ensure that the supporting documents are verified before being attached to similar disbursements in the future.

Disbursement

Of the P61.85 million in recorded CP-Gifts disbursements in 2025, the second district received the largest allocation at P9.69 million, followed by the fourth district with P8.81 million and the first district with P8.31 million.

The fifth district received P7.67 million, followed by the third district with P7.07 million, the seventh district with P6.91 million and the sixth district with P6.29 million.

The eighth district recorded P650,000 in disbursements.

Other allocations included P3.08 million for the Panlalawigang Pederasyon ng Sangguniang Kabataan, P2.43 million for the Provincial School Board, P930,000 for the Liga ng mga Barangay and P10,000 for the Philippine Councilors League.

The disbursements covered calendar year 2025, when Gwendolyn Garcia was governor until June 30, 2025. Garcia, who sought a third consecutive term in the May 12, 2025 elections, lost to political neophyte Pamela Baricuatro, who assumed office on July 1, 2025.

The CP-Gifts program was established through Provincial Board Resolution 1416-2020 and Ordinance 2020-10 to consolidate the Province’s various scholarship programs.

Under the ordinance, qualified scholars receive P2,000 monthly, subject to compliance with documentary requirements and maintenance of an 85 percent grade average without failing marks. / CDF