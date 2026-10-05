COA: P58M school kits in Mandaue City lack shoes

THE Commission on Audit (COA) has flagged Mandaue City's full payment of a P58.13-million contract for school supply kits in 2025 after finding that thousands of pairs of customized rubber shoes were not delivered when the kits were distributed to Grade 1 to 3 pupils.

The audit finding covered the procurement of 17,100 school supply kits funded through the Special Education Fund.

Delayed delivery

The contract required delivery within 30 calendar days from receipt of the purchase order. COA said the supplier signed the purchase order on March 5, 2025, which set the delivery deadline at April 6, 2025.

COA said only about 3,000 pairs had been delivered by Jan. 24, 2026, and about 14,000 pairs remained undelivered.

The audit team said the full payment deprived the city of the opportunity to timely enforce contractual remedies, including liquidated damages.

Payment after actual delivery

State auditors said the full payment despite incomplete delivery was inconsistent with government rules requiring payment only after the actual delivery, inspection and acceptance of procured goods.

The City Government paid P54.43 million net of tax through Land Bank of the Philippines Check No. 5922 dated March 27, 2025. The delivery receipts for the March 21 delivery and the corresponding inspection and acceptance report (IAR) indicated that the complete sets had been delivered and accepted.

However, school certifications obtained by COA in February 2026 stated that the customized rubber shoes were not included in the supply kits distributed to the learners.

Cortes questions timeline

Former Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes issued a statement on Facebook on Monday, Oct. 5, after he was mentioned in a social media post about the COA finding. He said the purchase of the school supply kits took place in 2025, during the administration of Glenn Bercede, then acting mayor and now vice mayor.

Bercede took over as acting mayor in August 2024 after the Ombudsman suspended Cortes for one year without pay for his 2022 appointment of an unqualified official. In October 2024, the anti-graft office dismissed Cortes from service for allowing a cement batching plant to operate without permits.

Cortes said the records presented to the city showed that all 17,100 school supply sets had been delivered, inspected and accepted. He pointed to the IAR, which certified that the items had been inspected and found compliant in quantity and specifications, and to the delivery receipt marked complete by the responsible Department of Education (DepEd) personnel.

The former mayor said designated inspectors, supply officers, property officers and end-users are tasked with verifying government purchases.

He questioned when city officials were first formally informed that the rubber shoes were missing and whether Bercede had been given any reason to question the inspection and acceptance documents presented to his office.

"Let us be fair. Let us be accurate. And let us present the complete timeline… Not because we want to protect anyone from legitimate accountability, but because truthfulness requires us to present both documents," Cortes said.

Cortes also cited a DepEd letter dated April 23, 2026 stating that 9,100 pairs remained undelivered.

He cited another DepEd letter dated May 21, 2026, which recorded the deliveries of 3,000 pairs on Jan. 24, 2026, 5,000 pairs on April 19 and 9,100 pairs on May 16, with the remaining balance listed as "none."

He questioned why it took time for the deficiency to be formally documented if the shoes were missing from the original delivery.

Validation

COA said it sampled three recipient schools on March 16, 2026. The schools confirmed receiving the supply kits but said the rubber shoes were not included.

The DepEd supply and property custodian told auditors that he had received feedback from schools that the shoes were missing. He said he assumed the shoes were packed inside the backpacks when the supplies arrived in 2025, prompting him to sign the IAR.

He also said he verbally informed General Services Office (GSO) personnel about the incomplete delivery but could no longer recall whom he contacted.

The GSO inspector told COA she was not informed about the incomplete delivery.

According to the inspector, the supplies were delivered to the DepEd office, where inspection was conducted. Only one sack was opened, and it contained rubber shoes.

The inspector assumed the other sacks contained the same items and signed the IAR indicating that the delivery was complete.

"The discrepancy appears to have resulted from limited inspection of delivered items and reliance on assumptions regarding the contents of unopened sacks, highlighting a control weakness in the inspection and acceptance process," COA said.

Recommendations

COA recommended that the city require the supplier to complete the delivery or refund the amount corresponding to undelivered items, compute and impose appropriate liquidated damages, strengthen inspection procedures, and investigate the circumstances surrounding the deficiency.

During the exit conference, the Office of the City Administrator said the matter had been referred to the City Legal Office for investigation. The administration also committed to improving inspection procedures and considering the imposition of liquidated damages. (DPC)