COA questions Mandaue for not using funds

THE Commission on Audit (COA) has flagged Mandaue City over its failure to utilize P22.6 million in financial assistance received from the Province of Cebu, potentially depriving beneficiaries of important infrastructure projects.

According to COA’s 2023 report, the funds, recorded under the local government unit’s account, remained unutilized as of December 31, 2023, raising concerns from COA about the delayed implementation of projects that could have provided much-needed benefits to various sectors.

State auditors recommend that the Mandaue City Government, through its implementing office, identify specific infrastructure projects to be funded by the financial assistance.

The audit body also suggested that the City Council submit a resolution to the Province of Cebu for approval, detailing the identified infrastructure projects, and addressing any potential delays that could further hinder the implementation of these projects.

“We recommend that management find effective ways and exhaust all possible means to address issues, if any, that could likely impede the implementation of the intended programs and projects for the benefit of the constituents, otherwise, request authority from the Province of Cebu to use the fund for other priority projects”, the report stated.

In response, Mandaue City acknowledged the delay in utilizing the funds but clarified the reasons behind it.

City Administrator Jamaal James Calipayan told SunStar Cebu on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, this was due to several factors that have delayed the process.

He said many of the priority infrastructure projects, particularly those aimed at mitigating flooding through drainage improvements, are still undergoing the resolution of road-right-of-way (RROW) issues.

These legal and logistical challenges need to be settled before procurement for the projects can proceed, said Calipayan.

The funds, which are general in nature, require compliance with several legal and administrative procedures, and projects must be approved by the grantor the Province of Cebu or other national agencies.

The City is also navigating the standard government procurement process, which adds to the delay, he added.

Furthermore, Calipayan said aside from RROW resolutions, the assigned projects require a program of works, geodetic surveys, and completion of the procurement process, all of which take time before the funds can be fully utilized.

He said the City is thankful for the financial assistance from the Provincial Government, facilitated by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, and reassured that the funds will be used for priority infrastructure projects in due time.

Addressing COA’s concern about the possible deprivation of benefits for beneficiaries, the Calipayan refuted this observation.

“I disagree with the observation that beneficiaries are deprived of the benefits of the possible projects since the funds are still in place and are undergoing the tedious implementation process of the government before we can utilize them,” said Calipayan addressing COA’s concern.

“The funds are still with us and are not misappropriated or used for anything else”, said Calipayan.

He assured the projects are already moving through the necessary stages, and procurement for these infrastructure projects will be completed by the end of 2024. / CAV