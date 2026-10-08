COA questions Toledo’s P388M loans in 2025

THE Toledo City Government in southwestern Cebu borrowed P388.7 million from Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) in 2025 while keeping P1 billion of its own funds in deposits, a move that the Commission on Audit (COA) said was “not fully aligned” with the government principles of economy, efficiency and sound financial management.

State auditors said in their 2025 report that the City obtained term loans totaling P388,699,213.56 from Landbank for two infrastructure projects. Of the amount, P369.79 million was for the construction of a public market and was released in two tranches in February and March 2025, while the remaining P18.91 million was for a land transportation terminal. Both loans have a 15-year repayment period.

At the end of 2025, the general fund also had P1 billion in deposits with the Development Bank of the Philippines and Philippine Veterans Bank. The City Government placed P200 million in December 2024 and P800 million through a series of deposits in 2025.

COA said the deposits had reached P600 million by March 2025, an amount it said was sufficient to finance the infrastructure projects funded through the loans obtained during the same period.

This indicated that the city could have paid for the projects “without resorting to external borrowings,” according to state auditors.

Visit

In a Facebook post on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, Mayor Marjorie Perales posted her visit to the city’s new public market along with members of the council’s market committee.

She described the market, which was “95 percent complete,” as modern, with an escalator, an elevator, a large food court and a CCTV control center. She said the building also has an overhead paging system for emergency announcements, and the city will assign security guards and cleaners.

Interest earnings vs. loan costs

In its audit report, COA compared the interest earned from the deposits with the interest and related charges incurred on the loans.

The deposits earned P20.87 million in interest in 2025. Interest and related charges on the loans totaled P18.54 million, including P2.93 million in gross receipts tax and documentary stamp tax.

This left the City with a difference of P2.32 million.

According to COA, the gain came mainly because the deposits were much larger than the loans, “rather than by the economic advantage of simultaneously maintaining substantial investments while incurring debt.”

State auditors added that the City would continue to pay interest and other charges until the loans were fully settled. Had the City used part of its own funds, COA said, these costs “could have been minimized or avoided.”

However, COA acknowledged that local governments are allowed by law to borrow money. It said borrowing should follow a full evaluation of other financing options, including a cost-benefit analysis.

Unimplemented projects

Meanwhile, COA also pointed to development projects that the City had funded but failed to implement.

In 2025, the City set aside P265.82 million for 15 infrastructure projects under its 20 percent development fund. COA said only two were implemented during the year.

The city planning and development coordinator told auditors that some projects “were no longer feasible or were no longer considered priorities for implementation.”

The city treasurer told auditors that loan payments were budgeted under the Office of the City Mayor rather than the Development Fund. She said the City had available funds, but “these were already appropriated for specific projects which cannot be diverted.”

She also said placing the money in high-yield accounts was “a strategic initiative to generate interest income while awaiting project implementation.”

COA recommended that the city’s Local Finance Committee “evaluate judiciously” whether to obtain loans and consider paying off existing loans early “if more advantageous.”

It said such decisions should be based on a cost-benefit analysis that considers the city’s available funds.

In an April 14, 2026, reply, the City Treasurer’s Office said the committee would evaluate whether further borrowing was necessary and feasible, considering the city’s internal funds and investments.

The office said it would work with the city planning office to identify projects that were no longer feasible or no longer matched the city’s priorities. Depending on the review, it said it might recommend to the mayor the use of funds from unimplemented projects to pay off the loans early, subject to further financial evaluation. / KAL