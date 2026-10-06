COA snag stalls Capitol bonuses

A PROPOSED allocation of more than P100 million for anniversary bonuses for Cebu Provincial Government employees was not approved because of an unresolved Commission on Audit (COA) disallowance involving similar bonuses released in 2025, according to ex-officio Provincial Board (PB) Member Celestino Martinez III.

Martinez, chairman of the PB’s committee on budget and appropriations, said in a statement on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, that the committee received an official communication from COA disallowing the anniversary bonuses, also known as the Program on Awards and Incentives for Service Excellence (Praise), released in 2025. A similar disallowance was made on the bonuses released in 2024, during then-governor Gwendolyn Garcia’s administration.

The Provincial Government, through the Provincial Legal Office, has filed a motion for reconsideration with COA. The unresolved issue has affected the release of the incentive previously announced by Gov. Pamela Baricuatro.

P20,000 incentive

On Aug. 6, Baricuatro announced that provincial employees would receive a P20,000 anniversary incentive and a 25-kilo sack of rice as part of the Province’s 457th Founding Anniversary celebration.

The incentives would cover employees regardless of employment status, including job order (JO) workers, provided they had rendered at least one month of service before the anniversary. She said the benefits were meant to recognize Capitol employees’ dedication and commitment to public service.

5,125 provincial workers

Based on Provincial Human Resource Management Office data as of Aug. 26, the workforce totals 5,125: 846 permanent employees, 391 casual workers, 235 coterminous staff, 3,630 JO workers, two contract-of-service personnel and 21 elected officials.

Pending appeal

Martinez said the Province still awaits COA’s decision on its motion for reconsideration. Until the appeal is resolved, he said, the committee has no option but to withhold approval of the allocation for the new bonuses. The Province will also need to file a separate appeal covering the bonuses released in the previous year.

He said this is the reason for the delay in releasing the expected incentive for regular, casual and JO employees and appealed for their understanding and cooperation while the Province works to resolve the issue in accordance with existing laws and government auditing rules. / CDF