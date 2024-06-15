Coach thanks Lapu-Lapu City officials for support for football club

LONG known for its potential for football, Lapu-Lapu City is starting to make a name in the sport thanks to the Lapu-Lapu City Football Club.

Led by coach Jesus Jumao-as and assisted by Nelson Camargo, Eugene Daitol, Carl Cabonilla and Melchor Ygona, the team is composed of players from Looc, Marigondon, Pajo, Pasay, Sta. Rosa and Olango Island.

Juamo-as said the LGBTQ-friendly club wants to expand its football hold in Lapu-Lapu City and is thankful for the support from city officials.

“I am very thankful for the support of Mayor Junard Ahong Chan, Cong. Ma Cynthia Chan, and sports commissioner Janvi dela Serna because they always give their support whenever we ask for it,” said Jumao-as.

Juamo-as said the officials’ support was crucial during their trip to Negros when they joined the Club delos Hermanos Football Tournament, a festival type event where they joined the 18-Under and Men’s Open division.

An LGBTQ player of the team also wowed the crowd with his skills.

“We wanted to show that we are an open club and that LGBTQ players can play well,” said Jumao-as.

The 18-Under team made it all the way to the finals against Sagay Football Club Negros, with Xyrhyle Ybanez scoring the opener in the 11th minute before Sagay equalized in the 12th, sending the final to a shootout.

After both teams first two kickers converted their penalties, Maverick Janea gave Lapu-Lapu the lead and keeper Reymar Rodrigo saved Sagay’s final spot kick for the title, earning the MVP award in the process.

“I told the keeper to believe in himself and to not mind that the other team is very strong. We have to show them that Lapu-Lapu FC is also a talented team,” said Jumao-as.

After the tournament, Jumao-as is looking at joining local tournaments or holding clinic to expand their pool of players in the city. / ML