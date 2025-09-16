Coachella what BINI has in store in the coming months

Eight girls from different cities once walked into the spotlight and became the “Nation’s Girl Group.” Since then, BINI has carried Filipino pop to the global stage, with Blooms (their fandom) proudly cheering them on. But it hasn’t all been sparkly stages, this past year brought gossip, spliced clips and the kind of online noise that could rattle anyone.

Yet these girls aren’t built to back down. Fresh from a global tour, they’re closing out 2025 with new music, a Philippine Arena comeback and a history-making slot at Coachella 2026, which was announced recently.

So, what can fans expect next? Check out the details.

NEW SONG