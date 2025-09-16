Coachella what BINI has in store in the coming months

Eight girls from different cities once walked into the spotlight and became the “Nation’s Girl Group.” Since then, BINI has carried Filipino pop to the global stage, with Blooms (their fandom) proudly cheering them on. But it hasn’t all been sparkly stages, this past year brought gossip, spliced clips and the kind of online noise that could rattle anyone.
Yet these girls aren’t built to back down. Fresh from a global tour, they’re closing out 2025 with new music, a Philippine Arena comeback and a history-making slot at Coachella 2026, which was announced recently.
So, what can fans expect next? Check out the details.
NEW SONG
On Instagram, BINI teased fans with a pink envelope wrapped in lace and sealed with their logo. The caption was “Araw-gabi naaalala” with the numbers “10.02.25.”
The group last released an EP in February, “BINIverse,” featuring tracks like “Cherry on Top,” “Blink Twice,” “Zero Pressure,” and “Secrets.” With crowd-favorites such as “Pantropiko” (112M views), “Salamin, Salamin” (89M), and “Karera” (32M) under their belt, it’s safe to say this upcoming single is already destined to join their hit parade.
ARENA QUEENS
In November 2025, BINI will head back to the Philippine Arena for a massive year-end concert titled “BINIfied.”
This isn’t their first time commanding the world’s largest indoor arena. Back in February, they sold it out for “Grand BINIverse”, which doubled as the kickoff to their world tour. For “BINIfied,” fans can expect fresh songs, bold new stages, solo spotlights and surprises that BINI promises will be worth the trip.
ACROSS BRODERS
The girls’ reach is expanding geographically. BINI scored multiple nominations at Brazil’s BreakTudo Awards 2025, including International Female Group, where they’re up against K-pop giants BLACKPINK, TWICE, aespa and ITZY. They’re also contenders for International Collaboration of the Year with their Blink Twice (Dos Veces Remix) alongside Belinda, plus International Fandom of the Year for BLOOMS.
FILIPINO MUSIC AWARDS
Closer to home, BINI took the stage at the inaugural Filipino Music Awards on Sept. 9, 2025. They were revealed as the second act in the lineup, joining P-pop trailblazers SB19.
Billed as “the biggest and most prestigious celebration of Filipino music,” the show mixed public votes with expert panels to recognize both mainstream success and artistic achievement, according to Billboard Philippines. Having BINI on stage felt like a natural choice as they’re a symbol of both.
SPECIAL DOCUSERIES
Fresh from a whirlwind world tour that spanned Dubai, London, major US cities and Vancouver, BINI is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look. Their “BINI World Tour Series” will premiere on iWant on Sept. 21. Going beyond polished stages, this docuseries promises candid moments, tour challenges and the sisterhood that keeps them going, all wrapped in the energy of performances that made fans scream across continents.
COACHELLA 2026
Earlier this year, BINI fans watched the girls boldly manifest a Coachella performance and now it’s happening in a Coachella post made on Sept. 16. The group has been added to the festival’s 2026 lineup, set to perform on the opening weekend, April 10-12, in Indio, California.
They’ll share the stage with some of the year’s biggest names, including headliners Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G and Anyma, marking a historic moment as BINI becomes one of the few Filipino acts ever invited to perform at Coachella.