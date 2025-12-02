Coalition seeks zoning overhaul in Cebu City

URBAN growth usually signals economic health, but in Cebu City, recent disasters suggest that expansion has outpaced the land’s physical capacity to support it. The devastation wrought by typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) has reignited a critical debate over whether decades of zoning “variances” — exceptions to the rule — have manufactured a permanent hazard for residents.

The massive flooding and slope failures on Nov. 4, 2025, revealed more than just the power of nature; according to a group that advocates urban policy, they exposed deep “structural weaknesses” in how the city decides where it is safe to build.

The call for a zoning overhaul

A coalition of private citizens, planners and environmental advocates has petitioned the Cebu City Council to fast-track a comprehensive review of the city’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan (Clup) and zoning ordinances.

Led by urban policy advocate Gus Agosto, the group submitted a letter and draft resolution to Mayor Nestor Archival, Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña and the City Council. Their main argument is that outdated regulations and unchecked upland development have left communities dangerously exposed to disasters.

Why the current maps are contested

The core of the issue lies in the data used to plan the city. Agosto said that the city’s zoning maps date back to 1996 and were carried over into 2025 revisions. These old maps often fail to reflect the current reality of the terrain and watersheds.

This disconnect helps explain why development has expanded into areas that cannot naturally support it. The petition highlights a stark data point: the Jica Roadmap for Sustainable Urban Development in Metro Cebu (2015–2050) identified only 365 hectares of non-hazardous land suitable for development within Cebu City. Jica stands for Japan International Cooperation Agency, a governmental agency responsible for managing the bulk of Japan’s Official Development Assistance to developing countries worldwide.

Despite this, the conversion of agricultural and forested land has continued aggressively. Since 1996, around 300 hectares in Cebu City — and over 6,000 hectares across Metro Cebu — have reportedly been shifted to built-up use, often disregarding the limitations identified in modern studies.

The role of zoning variances

Zoning laws are meant to dictate how land is used, but “variances” allow developers to bypass these restrictions. The coalition argues that the City Zoning Board’s frequent approval of these variances since the 1990s paved the way for numerous hillside conversions.

Agosto cited specific examples, including large developments such as Monterrazas de Cebu in Barangay Guadalupe and quarrying sites in Barangay Pulangbato. The group links these projects directly to the altered natural drainage patterns that worsened the impact of typhoon Tino.

“We could tell that Tino flooding was man-made due to the variance,” Agosto said.

Beyond the uplands, the obstruction of natural waterways — through river narrowing, easement encroachments, and built-over drainage channels — has compounded downstream flooding.

Stakes for residents

The consequences of these planning decisions are visible in the city’s most vulnerable areas. Several upland communities, particularly in Guadalupe, Busay and barangays falling within the National Integrated Protected Areas System and Central Cebu Protected Landscape, reported cracks, soil movement and slides during the typhoon.

The coalition believes these incidents reflect the city’s most problematic zoning classifications. By allowing construction in areas with high exposure to landslides and flooding, the current framework places homeowners and residents in the direct path of avoidable hazards.

Demands for immediate reform

The coalition, composed of groups such as Paglaum sa Sugbo, Seed4Com and Justice for Cebu, is pushing for specific changes to prevent future disasters:

Full review : A complete overhaul of the Clup and zoning ordinances to integrate updated hazard and watershed data.

Moratorium : A freeze on new upland and reclamation projects until safeguards are established.

Updated governance : Reforming the zoning board to include government agencies and civil society groups to align policy with ground realities.

Unified management: Creating a unified watershed management authority to resolve unclear jurisdiction among national and local agencies.

What lies ahead

The petition is currently with City Hall, where councilors have been furnished with copies of the proposals. The coalition frames this as a result of sustained public pressure, with residents demanding clearer accountability.

If the City delays action, the stakes will move from the legislative hall to the courtroom. The group has indicated it is preparing to elevate the issue through a Writ of Kalikasan, a legal remedy for environmental damage that affects the life, health or property of inhabitants in two or more cities or provinces. This legal step is considered their “final recourse” if local governance reform fails. / EHP