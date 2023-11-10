Coast Guard member nabbed for pointing a gun at a guy who stared at him in Oslob town

A member of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) who was reportedly under the influence of liquor was arrested for pointing a gun at a group of youngsters who stared at him past 1 a.m. on Friday, November 10, 2023, in Barangay Poblacion, Oslob town, southern Cebu.

The 29-year-old suspect, Niño Jade Diaz Culanag, from Barangay Looc in the said municipality, will be facing charges for grave threat, violating the Comelec gun ban and illegal possession of firearm.

Police Captain Ian Macatangay, chief of the Oslob Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that the victim, Mike Adong Gumapon, a 19-year-old single from barangay Poblacion, reported the incident to their station.

According to Macatangay, Gumapon narrated that Culanag went to the 24-hour convenience store with his friends to buy alcoholic beverages.

But when he and his pals, who were having snacks, were staring at them, he became upset.

Culanag reportedly approached the group and pointed a gun at them.

However, Culanag left the area after his companions interfered.

Macatangay said they immediately conducted a follow-up operation after receiving the complaint and arrested Culanag who was sitting on a motorcycle by the side of the road around 3:30 a.m. in Barangay Looc.

Culanag was positively identified by Gumapon as the one who pointed a gun at them.

A caliber .45 with five live bullets was recovered from the suspect.

"Gitutukan daw siya sa mga batan-on mao iyang gisigahan sa mata! Unya naka-inom lagi init kaayg ulo, nani-on sa armas," Macatangay said.

(He allegedly frowned at the youngsters because they were staring at him. Since he was intoxicated he lost control of his temper and pulled out a gun).

Macatangay said they received information that the suspect was also the subject of complaints for misbehaving after drinking during a fiesta in their barangay.

Culanag's supervisor disclosed that the suspect turned troublesome following his separation from his wife.

According to Macatangay, the suspect expressed regret for his action, but the victims have decided to pursue the case against him. (GPL, TPT)