Coast guard orders firm to remove stranded vessels

THE Philippine Coast Guard District (PCG) 7 has demanded a shipping company to immediately remove its six vessels, which ran aground off the waters of Barangay Punta Engaño in Lapu-Lapu City.

A copy of the demand letter addressed to Golden Lines Inc., a shipping company based in Mandaue City, has been forwarded to the Office of the City Attorney in Lapu-Lapu City.

City Attorney James Allan Sayson told reporters on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, that the six vessels may have been stranded during the onslaught of super typhoon Odette in 2021, and were abandoned by the owners.

“Either ang uban ana na clear na sa insurance; naay uban ana ni declare na og total loss, gipasagdaan na lang,” he told reporters.

(Either some of the vessels have been cleared by the insurance; some were declared a total loss and were abandoned.)

Potential risks

Sayson said there was no report of an oil spill; however, the delay in the removal of the vessels could harm the marine environment.

The demand letter further stated that the situation presents “potential risks, perils and damage” to the marine ecosystem, as well as the threat of pollution.

“In view thereof, it is imperative that the said vessels be removed immediately to mitigate further ecological, health and safety concerns, especially that failure to do such would greatly affect the City of Lapu-Lapu, its constituents and its neighboring municipalities and cities,” reads a portion of the letter.

The PCG 7 said it provided several notifications to the shipping company, but it has yet to comply.

It identified the vessels as mv Golden France, mv Golden India, mv Golden Gideon, mv Golden Bay, mv Golden King and mv Golden Hope.

Sayson said that as of Nov. 25, the City has yet to receive a response from the shipping company.

Sayson said that if the shipping company wishes to have the ships cleared it must do so implementing proper measures.

SunStar Cebu previously reported that a vessel, mv Diamond Highway, remains stranded on the shores of Barangay Punta Engaño also due to super typhoon Odette.

A shipbreaking operation conducted on the vessel by a private firm allegedly resulted in skin and respiratory diseases experienced by residents from Sitios Proper Jansen, Colo, Lupa and Mangal in 2023.

Requirements

The health issues prompted Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan to issue a cease and desist order (CDO) on Jan. 31 to halt the shipbreaking operations.

Sayson said that before conducting a shipbreaking or removing the six vessels, the shipping company should first inform the City Government and apply for a foreshore lease to proceed with the shipbreaking.

Sayson added that the City must first inspect and ensure that the necessary safety measures are in place.

“The local government unit and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources have to come in if they (private shipping company) will opt to ship break… We don’t want another incident similar to the mv Diamond Highway,” said Sayson.

The CDO on the ship breaking of mv Diamond Highway has not been lifted as of Nov. 25.

The concerned individuals shall first comply with the requirements of acquiring a foreshore lease and monthly rentals. / DPC