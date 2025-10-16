Coastal families priority for 4PH housing units

LAPU-LAPU City prioritized residents from high-risk coastal areas for the first 200 units of the 4PH Socialized Housing Project, which celebrated its first building’s structural completion Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan told reporters that the initial 100 families selected will come from critical coastal communities, including Sitio Camansi in Barangay Pajo. The unit turnover to beneficiaries is targeted for December 2025 or January 2026, while the screening process for eligible applicants is still ongoing.

Lone District Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan said other beneficiaries will be selected from identified shoreline communities in Barangays Pusok, Ibo, Buaya and Mactan. He confirmed that the first tenement housing building is expected to be completed by the end of November, with only roofing and painting — accounting for the remaining 10 percent of the work — left to finish.

The project has national significance: Ellen Cañete, division chief of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) 7 and focal person for the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) program, announced that Lapu-Lapu City is the first local government unit in the country to locally finance a 4PH project. She also noted that this is the first 4PH project in the region to have reached the topping-off stage.

To fund the units, the City Council approved an initial P227 million budget on July 3, 2024. After the bidding process, the budget was reduced, resulting in a final P219 million contract for the first building.

The mayor plans to seek additional funding for the project’s second building through the DHSUD 7 or potential public-private partnerships. The entire P219 million housing project is set to expand to over 1,000 units, with each unit having a floor area of 24 square meters, across multiple five-story structures at the two-hectare property. / DPC