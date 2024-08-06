Cobonpue aims to make PH regional art base

AS A newly appointed member of the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Philippine Creative Industries Development Council (PCIDC), multi-awarded Cebuano industrial designer and manufacturer Kenneth Cobonpue has vowed to help create a strategic framework aimed at positioning the country as Asia’s premier creative hub by 2030.

Cobonpue confirmed his appointment in an interview with SunStar Cebu over text message on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. Cobonpue said he was appointed as the private sector representative of the Design Domain.

“We aim to make the Philippines the regional epicenter for talent, investment and innovation by building a robust creative ecosystem, driving growth, building talent and developing vibrant and sustainable creative industries,” he told SunStar Cebu.

Although he was informed of the appointment over the weekend, he noted that it is an early announcement and he is not yet aware of who the other appointees are.

The PCIDC is composed of government line agencies and private sector representatives.

Before his latest appointment, Cobonpue served as the chairman of the Regional Development Council (RDC) 7 for six years. He was selected as chairman of RDC 7’s Infrastructure Development Committee in 2022.

Early appointees

Cobonpue said he is still waiting for the council to complete its roster of members and appointees to discuss the plans and project further.

“I believe I am one of the early appointees,” said Cobonpue when asked when he would start the job.

The PCIDC was created to spearhead the development and promotion of the country’s creative industries. The council is composed of 19 members, 10 ex-officio members and nine regular members from the private sector.

The ex-officio members of the council are composed of different secretaries from national agencies or may designate their respective next-in-rank officials as permanent alternates.

The President appoints domain representatives. Nominees come from the private sector and must have at least 10 years of experience in the development of the creative industry; each of the nominees shall have been endorsed by a business support organization or creative workers association relative to the creative industry domain sought to be represented.

The creation of the PCIDC was in accordance with the implementing rules and regulations of Republic Act 11904, or the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act.

The PCIDC outlines nine major domains and 73 sub-sectors that make up the creative industries in the Philippines. These industries are important drivers of economic and cultural development. / CDF