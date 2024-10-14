Cobonpue to debut new ‘pieces’ in Manila Fame

GLOBALLY renowned designer and innovator Kenneth Cobonpue, famous for his contemporary designs using natural materials, is returning to the international trade show Manila Fame, organized by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (Citem)

Cobonpue said buyers to the show will have a first peek at the items he intends to launch in Manila Fame.

“In every show, we always try to mix classics and new pieces. Usually, it starts in Milan or in Paris. But this time, there are some things that will debut in Manila Fame,” Cobonpue told the Manila Fame Team in an interview.

This year’s Manila Fame will feature over 400 original products by micro, small and medium enterprises. The expo will be held from Oct. 17 to 19, 2024 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

With the theme “Reimagination,” Manila Fame will tweak the old, make the ordinary extra and turn the plain into something special and experience design in a different light. The multi-sensory sourcing show translates the country’s abundant raw materials into functional lifestyle products and objects.

The event includes an exhibition, the Katha Awards, a Networking Night and Manila Fame Talks. In addition to Cobonpue, fellow Cebuano Pete Delantar of Nature’s Legacy will deliver a talk on “Adopting Green Entrepreneurship and Circularity” on Oct. 18.

In 2023, the Manila Fame generated a total of US$6.6 million in export sales, attracting over 4,000 local and international visitors. This year, it anticipates nearly 10,000 attendees from both local and international markets. Citem is the export promotion authority of the Philippine government attached to the Department of Trade and Industry. / KOC