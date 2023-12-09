Cobra antivenom still hard to acquire in CV

THE Purified Cobra Antivenin (PCAV), the only effective antidote known for cobra snake venom and used for cobra bite treatment, continues to be unavailable in Central Visayas, according to a local health officer.

Ruff Vincent Valdevieso, coordinator of the national immunization program of the Department of Health (DOH) 7, said the PCAV can only be acquired from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

RITM is a health research facility based in Muntinlupa City in Metro Manila. Its operating agency is the DOH central office in Manila City.

“Because RITM is the one that supplies the antivenom to them, it depends on the hospital if they will purchase it. If they purchase and there’s no snakebite incident, then it is a loss,” he told SunStar Cebu during a health forum on Nov. 27, 2023, in Cebu City.

Asked if it is commercially available in hospitals in the region, particularly in Cebu, he said it depends on the hospital if it has some on stock in case of snake bite emergencies.

Valdevieso said he does not know if the state-run Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) in Cebu City has PCAV or any other type of antivenom on stock, but he said that the hospital usually acquires one from the RITM in case of an emergency.

SunStar Cebu tried to contact the Poison Control Center of VSMMC on Thursday, Dec. 7 for an interview, but to no avail.

Not common

The health officer added that snakebites, specifically from the Philippine cobra, are not common in the region, unlike in Mindanao, saying they have yet to receive a single case.

A September 2018 report from RITM and DOH said that PCAV is commonly distributed to farmers in Bicol and Nueva Ecija, where the incidence of recorded snakebites is notably high.

The report said these regions are prioritized for ampoule distribution due to their designation as key rice-producing areas or the rice granaries of the country.

“Although snakes can be beneficial in decreasing the number of mice in the rice fields, they can cost farmers their lives even with just a single bite. Given this possibility, the challenge of feeding millions becomes even harder for rice farmers,” they said.

According to a SuperBalita Cebu report last November, a King Cobra, or locally known as banakon, was rescued by authorities in Sitio Panas, Barangay Guadalupe in Carcar City, southern Cebu. The snake was then turned over to the Department of Environmental and Natural Resources 7.

While the King Cobra and the Philippine Cobra are both venomous and share some features, they are both different species that come from different families.

What to do

Valdevieso advised the public to remain calm when bitten by a snake and to immediately clean the bitten area with running water and soap.

He said the victim must go to the nearest health facility or animal bite center so experts can look into the situation and provide proper care and intervention.

According to a DOH snakebite health advisory, the bitten individual must be laid down in a comfortable and secure position. Caretakers should pay particular attention to immobilizing the bitten limb using a splint or sling. If needed, apply pressure to the affected area.

It is of utmost importance to refrain from any actions that might interfere with the bite wound, the advisory said. These include avoiding incisions, rubbing, vigorous cleaning, massage, and the application of herbs or chemicals. These can introduce infection, heighten venom absorption, and exacerbate local bleeding, potentially worsening the situation.