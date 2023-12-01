Coca-Cola PH bags awards

COCA-COLA Beverages Philippines Inc. (CCBPI) has won two prestigious awards for its work integrating sustainability into its operations and for leading environmental initiatives in local communities: the ESG Initiative of the Year – Philippines from the FMCG Asia Awards for the Tapon to Ipon program, and recognition as among the Top Sustainability Advocates in Asia by the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (Aces) Awards.

CCBPI is now a two-time recipient of the Aces Awards, a sought-after honor for inspiring sustainability advocates and exceptional leaders across Asia.

In 2022, CCBPI was recognized as among the Industry Champions of the Year by Aces Awards. / PR