Coca-Cola vs. Kocola

On Sept. 2, 2026, The Coca-Cola Company filed with the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board of the United States Patent and Trademark Office an Opposition to the trademark application for “KOCOLA.”

The Opposition states that: (1) for over 140 years, it has owned, registered, and used the

world-famous COCA-COLA trademarks for a variety of goods and services such as beverages, plates and drinking glasses, light fixtures, metal products, beddings, clocks, paper products, linens, and clothing, among others; and (2) it has spent millions of dollars to advertise and promote the COCA-COLA brand. The “KOCOLA” application is intended to cover body lotions, body creams, body scrubs, body oils, and cosmetic preparations for skin care.

The Opposition avers that the “KOCOLA” mark resembles the “COCA-COLA” marks as to be likely to cause confusion, cause mistake, or deceive. It also claims that the products of COCA-COLA are related and are offered through the same channels of trade.