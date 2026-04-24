Coco, Julia express support for ABS-CBN: ‘We believe it will rise again’

REAL-LIFE partners Coco Martin and Julia Montes expressed their support for ABS-CBN amid the challenges the network continues to face.

In a joint statement posted on social media through CMM Film Productions, the couple assured that they remain committed to serving Filipinos while helping the network recover.

“No one wishes to see ABS-CBN cease operations—especially at a time when it needs support the most following the loss of its franchise. We will not allow the hope, passion, and spirit of our Kapamilya community to be diminished,” they said.

“We remain committed to fulfilling our mission for the millions of Filipinos who continue to rely on and engage with ABS-CBN. We believe that ABS-CBN will rise again. Thank you for your continued trust, love, support and loyalty, our Kapamilya,” they added.

Other Kapamilya stars who voiced support include Bianca Gonzalez, Robi Domingo, Ogie Alcasid, Shaina Magdayao, Melai Cantiveros, Rowell Santiago and Karla Estrada. / TRC