Coco Martin, Julia Montes return to PH from Spain

COCO Martin and Julia Montes have returned to the Philippines after spending several weeks on vacation in Barcelona, Spain.

Sources did not confirm whether the three children reportedly seen with them during the trip also returned with the couple.

Last year, reports claimed that Martin and Montes applied for Schengen visas to enter Europe, allegedly including three dependent children.

“This wasn’t speculation; this came straight from embassy-side confirmation during the processing,” a post on Reddit claimed.

As of now, there is no update on the release of their upcoming series “Sigabo,” which was originally scheduled for March 16, 2026, but did not push through. / TRC S